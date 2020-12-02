expand
December 2, 2020

Red

Suspect in domestic assault turns self in, booked on upgraded charge

By Jeremy Pittari

Published 4:46 pm Wednesday, December 2, 2020

The man who was being sought for allegedly shooting his ex significant other in the arm turned himself into the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday afternoon.

But, instead of being booked for the initial warrant for aggravated domestic violence, 53-year-old John Red, was booked in on a warrant for attempted murder, said Maj. Marc Ogden.

Ogden said Red turned himself in at about 4:30 Wednesday afternoon.

The charge was upgraded to attempted murder based on evidence collected during an interview with the victim. In that interview, the additional evidence gathered “fit the criteria for that charge,” Ogden said. He declined to give further details since case is still under investigation and is expected to go to trail at some point.

This case originated after deputies were sent to Red’s home, located at28 Margies Lane in Poplarville, Sunday evening. When they arrived they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to her arm. She told the deputies and investigators that she went to Red’s home to switch vehicles and at that time Red and the victim engaged in a verbal altercation that turned violent. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment and later released.

Previous coverage states that during a search of Red’s home, a number of illegal narcotics were found, but Red was not there.

Ogden said that additional charges may be pressed against Red as the investigation continues.

Suspect in domestic assault turns self in, booked on upgraded charge

