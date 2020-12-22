December 12, 2020

Funeral service will be held Sat. December 26, 2020 at 3 p.m. in Rose Park Cemetery, Poplarville, MS, for Ministry Stevie Lloyd Benton, age 60, of Lafayette, LA, who died Dec. 12, 2020 at his home. Pastor Adam LaDay will officiate at the service. Burial in Rose Park Cemetery. A native of Picayune, MS, he was a truck driver and owner of Benton transportation service. He was a Ministry of Refuge Temple Ministries for 30 years, in Lafayette, LA, and also served in the United State Army for 10 years.

Survivors include: wife, Siliva Benton of Lafayette, LA; one son, Steven Benton of Lafayette, LA; five daughters, Charmere (Jermaine) Edwards, Stephanie Benton, Tamara Benton, Nekitha Roy of Lafayette, LA, and Premeka Coleman of CA; 27 grandchildren, one great-grandchild; two brothers, Dr. William (Lillian) Mills of NJ, and Tony Sidney Kirsh of Picayune, MS; four sisters, Barbara Jenet Walker, Shelia Annette Kirsh, and Carolyn Griffin of Picayune, MS, and Janie Lois Doss, of IN.

Preceded in death by children, Dominick B. Benton, Sherman Coleman and Silvania Benton; parents, Razzie Benton and Ethel Mills Kirsh; siblings, Brenda Joyce Kirsh, L.W. Kirsh, Willie “Sonny” Kirsh and Willard James Kirsh Jr.

Walk through viewing Dec. 26, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Baylous Funeral Home, walk through viewing from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. in Rose Park Cemetery, under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.