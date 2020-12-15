Six Pearl River Wildcats earn Fall All-America honors

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Six Pearl River Wildcats have earned Fall All-America honors thanks to JCGridiron.com.

The publication recently announced three Fall All-America squads comprised of members of the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) and the Hohokam Junior College Athletic Conference — the only two associations that played this fall.

Defensive tackle Jarid Johnson (Pascagoula) landed on JCGridiron’s Third Team and Damien Lynch (Pearl) was a Second Team honoree. Four Wildcats earned First Team recognition: Jaylen Glaude (Ocean Springs), Latreal Jones (Taylorsville), Noah Mitchell (Leakesville; Greene County) and Luther Woullard II (Petal).

The honor marks the second time that Mitchell and Glaude have picked up post-season honors after the Wildcat duo were selected to the All-MACCC South Division teams last week; Mitchell landed on the First Team, with Glaude earning a spot on the second team.

JAYLEN GLAUDE

Glaude was a force along the defensive line for Pearl River in 2020.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound sophomore finished fourth on the team with 32 total tackles averaging 5.3 per contest. The Ocean Springs native is also second on PRCC with two sacks and one forced fumble. His eight TFLs were good enough for second on PRCC’s roster and ranked eighth nationally.

JARID JOHNSON

Like Glaude, Johnson took a step forward during his sophomore season. The hulking 6-foot-2, 313-pound defensive tackle finished fifth on the team with 27 total tackles. He also tied for second on the team with two sacks. Johnson led the Wildcats with two forced fumbles and was third on the squad with four TFLs.

LATREAL JONES

Jones was one of the MACCC’s top pass catchers in 2020. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound sophomore was second in the league with 33 receptions. His 415 yards receiving were fifth-most in the state and tops on the Wildcats. Jones finished with two receiving touchdowns. Jones was selected by the PRCC coaches as the Offensive Player of the Game following the Wildcats’ opener against Gulf Coast and again following PRCC’s 37-26 win over Southwest.

DAMIEN LYNCH

Lynch had an impressive fall campaign for the Wildcats, racking up 36 tackles, good enough for third on the team. He also registered 2.5 TFLs, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup. He also found the end zone on a scoop-and-score in the season finale at Hinds, earning a spot as PRCC Defensive Player of the Game. He also earned Co-Defensive Player of the Game honors following PRCC’s game at Jones College.

Lynch verbally committed to Northeastern State in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, last week.

NOAH MITCHELL

Mitchell was one of the premiere defenders in the MACCC once again in 2020.

Mitchell’s 13.8 tackles-per-games are tops in the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference — the only NJCAA conference to play football this fall. His 83 tackles are 25 more than the next defender. Mitchell also finished the year with 2.5 sacks, 9 tackles-for-loss and two interceptions — all tops on PRCC.

During his sophomore year, Mitchell was a two-time Forrest General Wildcat of the Week selection. He also earned the MACCC Defensive Player of the Week honor following PRCC’s 28-21 win over East Central.

LUTHER WOULLARD

Woullard was all over the field for PRCC’s defense, finishing with 44 total tackles, good enough for second on the team and ninth in the state. He also broke up four passes and forced one fumble.

Woullard was selected by the coaches as the Defensive Player of the Game following PRCC’s 28-21 victory over East Central.