December 25, 2020

Evans

Sister Lula Mae Evans

By Staff Report

Published 12:47 pm Thursday, December 24, 2020

I have fought a good fight; I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: II Timothy 4:7

Public Viewing: Sunday, December 27, 2020, 2:00—4:00 p.m. Brown’s Funeral Home, 1011 Rosa Street, Picayune, MS 39466.
To send flowers/cards in the Picayune area, please send to Brown’s Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: Monday, December 28, 2020. Public Viewing: 9:00—10:45 a.m. Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Oak Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, 20417 Oak Ridge Church Road, Kentwood, LA 70444.
Elder Tony Muse, Sr., Pastor.

To send flowers/cards in the Amite area, please send to Richardson Funeral Home.

Richardson Funeral Home Directors in charge, 501 N. W. Central Avenue, Amite, LA 70422. Assisted by Brown’s Funeral Home, 1011 Rosa Street, Picayune, MS 39466.

Sister Lula Mae Evans

