expand
Ad Spot

December 2, 2020

Senior center reopens doors to public

By Cathy Cook

Published 7:00 am Wednesday, December 2, 2020

The Senior Center of South Pearl River County resumed serving hot lunches in the facility on Monday and will hold its first event in months, a fundraiser garage sale, on Friday.

The center re-opened its physical doors on a limited basis several weeks ago, but as of Monday hours have increased, so the center is opening at 9 a.m. again, and hot lunches will again be available for members at 11:45 a.m. During the start of the pandemic the staff closed the doors but continued to serve meals on a to go and delivery basis.

Visitor numbers have been increasing daily since the center reopened, said Participation Coordinator Kathleen Penton. The center started off with 10 to 12 visitors in a day and as of Tuesday that number increased to about 20 people.

While the center was closed, it was offering frozen meals for pickup or delivery. Approximately 40 people were picking up meals and 10 people were receiving meal deliveries weekly, said Penton. With the center switching back to serving meals in house, pickup and delivery meals will no longer be available.

The garage sale will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Cash and checks will be accepted, but debit and credit cards will not. The sale will raise funds for the center.

While the senior center did take a financial hit from being closed, it is doing well financially, said Penton. The senior center has begun serving meals to members of the Rotary Club of Picayune and Picayune Exchange Club again as well, which will also help financially.

Only the line dancing class has restarted for the time being, said Penton. Most of the classes probably will not return until the COVID-19 situation in the state improves, she said.

The center is following COVID-19 safety guidelines, including requiring social distancing and face masks, supplying hand sanitizer and conducting temperature checks. The number of people able to sit together at a table has been reduced for social distancing.

The center has not had any COVID-19 cases reported since it reopened. In the spring, the state health department required senior centers across the state to close to prevent the spread of the virus. Some cases were reported at Picayune’s senior center after doors had already been closed, said Penton.

More News

Pearl River’s Zigi Ahortor, Ronald Baker honored for academic excellence

Senior center reopens doors to public

Picayune baseball building up squad

Mississippi’s Southern magnolias take center stage in winter

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Senior center reopens doors to public

News

Council accepts second round of funding for more parking

News

Aldermen choose new school board member

News

Suspect in shooting on Rosa Street turns himself in

Breaking News

Suspect sought in domestic shooting

News

COVID-19 cases in county, state as of Nov. 29, 2020

News

Revived program participants get chance to hear from city, county officials

News

Man arrested for death of wife after domestic dispute

Lifestyles

Building birdhouses at the Arboretum

News

BACA receives $1,000 donation from Exchange Club of Picayune

News

Highway widening project to shift sides mid Dec.

Education

Pearl River AEOP donations come ‘just at the right time’ for local nonprofits

News

Bowman sentenced to 40 years for second degree murder

News

Meridian Man sentenced to 10 years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

News

Community steps up to help local after fire

Business

The Melt Bistro offers up bubble tea

News

Suspect in shooting on Rosa Street Monday being sought

News

No one injured in single vehicle accident on Cooper Road

Breaking News

Carriere woman killed in fatal collision

Education

Teacher scholarship awarded to Poplarville educator

News

Economic Development Director presents growth plan to Board of Supervisors

News

Volunteer, club, business and citizen of the year named at 72nd Chamber Banquet

Art & Entertainment

Civic Women’s Club seeking participants for Christmas parade

Education

Thomas Hudson named as Jackson State University president