SEC announces dates for remaining Ole Miss football games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – As a result of game postponements during the 2020 season due to the impact of COVID-19, the Southeastern Conference announced today a schedule for football games to be played the next two weeks, including Ole Miss’ matchups against Texas A&M on Dec. 12 and LSU on Dec. 19.

It was also announced today that the Rebels have paused team activities until at least Wednesday, Dec. 9 due to positive COVID-19 cases within the program. Ole Miss leadership will remain in talks with the SEC on the effects of this seven-day suspension on the game schedule.

Ole Miss’ suspension of team activities is in the best interest of student-athlete and staff safety and came after consulting with the MSDH. Testing will continue during this period, and the appropriate health measures will be taken for those student-athletes and staff members affected by the virus.

Prior to the 2020 season, the SEC designated Dec. 12 as an open date for all schools in order to reschedule postponements that developed during the season due to the impact of COVID-19. Dec. 19 is the date of the SEC Football Championship Game to be played in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Teams that do not qualify for the championship game are eligible to play rescheduled games on Dec. 19.

Schedule of SEC Football Games for Dec. 12:

LSU at Florida (rescheduled from Oct. 17)

Auburn at Mississippi State (rescheduled from Nov. 14)

Georgia at Missouri (rescheduled from Nov. 14)

Ole Miss at Texas A&M (rescheduled from Nov. 21)

Tennessee at Vanderbilt (rescheduled from Nov. 28)

Alabama at Arkansas (rescheduled from Dec. 5)

Schedule of SEC Football games for Dec. 19:

Texas A&M at Tennessee (rescheduled from Nov. 14)*

Ole Miss at LSU (rescheduled from Dec. 5)

Missouri at Mississippi State (rescheduled from Dec. 5)

Vanderbilt at Georgia (rescheduled from Dec. 5)#

SEC Football Championship, Atlanta, 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT

*Should Texas A&M qualify for the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 19, the Texas A&M at Tennessee game would be declared a no-contest and Texas A&M would represent the Western Division in the SEC title game.

#Should Georgia qualify for the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 19, the Vanderbilt at Georgia game would be declared a no-contest and Georgia would represent the Eastern Division in the SEC title game.

