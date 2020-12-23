Schools report no outbreaks, but cases did occur

No schools located in Pearl River County reported COVID-19 outbreaks to the Mississippi Department of Health for the week of Dec. 14 to Dec. 18.

An outbreak is defined as an occurrence where at least three positive cases occur within in one classroom or group of students engaged in the same extra curricular activity.

Seven schools reported new student cases and six schools reported new teacher or staff cases in that time frame.

Pearl River Central High School, Pearl River Central Elementary and Pearl River Central Middle School all reported new student cases. The high school and elementary school also reported new teacher or staff cases. There were 68 elementary students and 13 teachers or staff members quarantined. The high school had 46 students quarantined and the middle school had 32.

Poplarville High School and Poplarville Upper Elementary reported new student cases. The high school, the Middle School of Poplarville and Poplarville Lower Elementary reported new staff or teacher cases.

Picayune Junior High and Westside Elementary reported new student cases, while Picayune Memorial High School reported new teacher or staff cases. Picayune Memorial High School had 35 students quarantined, while the middle school had 15 students quarantined. West Elementary had 16 students quarantined.