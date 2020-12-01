expand
December 1, 2020

Rose Virginia Amacker Gentry

By Staff Report

Published 10:26 am Tuesday, December 1, 2020

November 22, 2020

Rose Virginia Amacker Gentry, 83, of Poplarville, passed away at home on November 22, 2020. As a long time resident of Poplarville, she was known and loved by many.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William Shelby “Jack” Gentry, Sr.; her parents, John Floyd and Agnes Fornea Amacker, as well as two siblings, Tommy Roy Amacker, Sr. and Johnnie Alice Godwin.

She is survived by her sister JoAnn Penton; her children, Stephen Bryant (Terry) Evans, William Shelby Gentry, Jr., Beth ReAnne Gentry; five grandchildren, Stephanie (Mitchell) Brien, Stephen Bryant Evans Jr., Sunny (Blair) Downer, Kay Lee Michelle Gentry, Kaleb Gentry and six great-grandchildren.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

White Funeral Home, (601) 795-4982.

