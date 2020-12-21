expand
Ad Spot

December 22, 2020

Crews

Ronald B. Crews

By Staff Report

Published 3:48 pm Monday, December 21, 2020

December 20, 2020

Graveside Funeral Services for Ronald B. Crews, age 74, who died at Gulfport Memorial Hospital from complications due to COVID-19 on Sunday, December 20, 2020, will be held Thursday, December 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Gardens of Picayune.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 24, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Gardens of Picayune.

Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Greggory Amacker will officiate the service.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Nell Crews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Willow Vee Michel; and his sister, Margaret Ann Michel Miller.

Obituary, register book and driving directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.

More News

City elections seeking candidates

Ole Miss Returns Home to Host UT Martin Tuesday

Mississippi State Baseball Tabbed Top 10 in Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s Preseason Rankings

MSU Men’s Hoops Batters Mississippi Valley State, 87-48

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

City elections seeking candidates

News

Pearl River County reaches 77 COVID-19 deaths

News

Bridgeway Apartments celebrate Christmas

Education

Mother-daughter duo graduate from CCMA program

News

Picayune School Board chooses new Worker’s Compensation coverage policy

News

Local giving away bikes today

Education

SBE approves ACT WorkKeys as measure of career readiness

News

Highway 11 widening project lane transition postponed

News

Creel will not seek reelection

News

Audit reveals wide-ranging misspending at Department of Corrections

News

Unemployment in October jumped slightly in Pearl River County from September to October

News

Water meter reading error leads to $1,000 adjustment in water meter account for Poplarville resident

News

Bicyclist killed in collision on Highway 90

News

Picayune officer struck while managing construction traffic

Education

Widespread problems uncovered in Holmes County School District audit

News

Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week, Dorthee Harvey

Education

Cases for Chromebooks approved by Poplarville School Board

News

City Hall lobby in Poplarville to remain closed to public

News

Mayor Ed Pinero honored, announces he will not seek reelection

News

Grant funding will help healthcare workers access mental health services

Breaking News

Pearl River County resident dies in two vehicle collision

Business

Stennis Space Center announces senior leadership changes

Education

USM assistant professor collaborates on new CDC tool that promotes physical activity

Education

MSU will delay start of classes from Jan. 6 until Jan. 11