December 20, 2020

Graveside Funeral Services for Ronald B. Crews, age 74, who died at Gulfport Memorial Hospital from complications due to COVID-19 on Sunday, December 20, 2020, will be held Thursday, December 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Gardens of Picayune.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 24, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Gardens of Picayune.

Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Greggory Amacker will officiate the service.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Nell Crews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Willow Vee Michel; and his sister, Margaret Ann Michel Miller.

