PRCC receives $201,800 childcare grant

PRCC Public Relations

Pearl River Community College has been awarded $201,800 over four years as part of the Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) federal grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

The grant, beginning in January 2021, is intended to alleviate some financial burdens for college students who are also parents of young children to allow them to focus on their studies and, in turn, increase their likelihood of academic success and graduation. Grants may be used for certified daycare centers such as the PRCC Child Development Lab School.

“PRCC continues to be committed to its diverse student populations,” said Dr. Adam Breerwood, PRCC President. “This grant using federal funding for childcare expenses comes at a time when it is needed most.”

Through this grant, PRCC will award students who are financially eligible funds to secure quality childcare services in CCAMPIS-approved childcare centers according to a sliding scale.

“The CCAMPIS grant will help with daycare expenses for PRCC students with children aged 6 weeks through 4 years,” said Dr. Jennifer Seal, Vice President for Planning and Institutional Research. “To qualify for CCAMPIS childcare assistance, students must be Pell-eligible and plan to enroll in at least 15 credit hours per semester.”

All PRCC students on any campus including adult education students are eligible to apply. To apply for funds, complete the CCAMPIS application at PRCC_CCAMPIS Application. For more information, call (601)403-1317.