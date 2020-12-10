expand
Ad Spot

December 10, 2020

City councilor Wayne Gouguet listens to a presentation from Economic Development Director Blaine LaFontaine on proposed tax abatement policies for the city of Picayune at an economic development workshop held Tuesday. Photo by Cathy Cook.

Picayune Council discusses tax abatement policies

By Cathy Cook

Published 7:00 am Thursday, December 10, 2020

The Picayune City Council is considering two proposed tax abatement programs to attract new businesses to the area and encourage development in downtown.

Pearl River County Economic Development Director Blaine LaFontaine discussed the proposed abatement programs at an economic development workshop in Picayune’s City Hall Tuesday afternoon. The two proposed policies still need to be reviewed by the city’s attorney before the City Council will consider taking any action.

One of the proposed programs would repeal and recreate the existing downtown historic tax abatement program. The current program was created in 2002. LaFontaine told the Item he believes applications for the existing abatement program have not been received since 2005. The proposed policy change would increase the minimum investment required to qualify for the tax abatement to $50,000.

The existing historic downtown tax abatement program already includes façade renovations and general building improvements. The proposed program would add upper residential development to the list of improvements that would qualify.

LaFontaine said the proposed update would make the application process clearer and give clearer criteria.

He also discussed an industry tax abatement policy proposed for both the city and the county. The goal of the policy is to have better defined criteria for tax abatements so businesses owners would have a clearer idea of potential incentives available and the criteria, said LaFontaine. The proposed industry tax abatement policy is similar to neighboring areas, he said, and he believes it would eliminate the subjective way tax abatements have been done in the past.

The policy is said to allow for an annual review and allow the city to offer tax abatements on a five year basis.

LaFontaine also encouraged Council members to consider submitting Restore project applications for consideration next year that focus on projects to grow jobs and wages, like hangars at the airport.

LaFontaine also discussed the 10 year strategic plan for Pearl River County’s economic development. He emphasized the need for targeted industry recruitments, as most recent job growth has been in low wage retail jobs. The plan focuses on industries like aerospace, distribution and healthcare.

Council member Janice Stevens said she often gets calls from constituents who want another grocery store, and she believes additional retail businesses would be beneficial, especially on the north end of the city.

LaFontaine said one issue with attracting retail growth is so many residents commute to workplaces outside of the county, which causes retail leakage. He also said low wage jobs created by additional retail businesses do not create long term economic stability.

Council member Tammy Valente suggested that if new industry came first, more retail businesses would follow.

More News

Picayune band wraps up unusual fall semester with Christmas shows

Picayune Council discusses tax abatement policies

Picayune athletics working to keep athletes safe during pandemic

Ole Miss at Texas A&M Football Game Postponed

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Picayune Council discusses tax abatement policies

News

E-911 dispatch consolidation delayed due to COVID-19 cases

News

Carl “Rocky” Duckworth, Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week

Education

Public schools see decline in enrollment

News

FCC awards Mississippi $495 million for broadband expansion

News

City of Picayune notifies residents of drinking water standard violation

News

Board of Supervisors hear COVID-19 update, adopt new COVID policy for employees

Breaking News

Poplarville falls to Louisville in hard fought state championship game

News

Sales tax collection continues to climb for local cities

News

Highland staff fighting to keep spirits up, preparing for vaccine

News

Tips to avoid fires in cold weather

News

Many Christmas themed events set for this weekend

Education

PRCC receives $201,800 childcare grant

News

Football championship could send Pearl River County fans to a ‘hotbed’ of COVID

News

City to disband election commission

Breaking News

Suspect in domestic assault turns self in, booked on upgraded charge, second suspect arrested

News

Senior center reopens doors to public

News

Council accepts second round of funding for more parking

News

Aldermen choose new school board member

News

Suspect in shooting on Rosa Street turns himself in

Breaking News

Suspect sought in domestic shooting

News

COVID-19 cases in county, state as of Nov. 29, 2020

News

Revived program participants get chance to hear from city, county officials

News

Man arrested for death of wife after domestic dispute