December 14, 2020

Pearl River County resident dies in two vehicle collision

By Cathy Cook

Published 4:43 pm Monday, December 14, 2020

One Pearl River County resident died in a two vehicle collision on I-59 Monday afternoon after traffic came to a halt to allow a medical helicopter to land on the interstate.

An ambulance with AAA encountered an unknown mechanical issue that disabled it on the side of the interstate at approximately 1:30 p.m. near the 25 mile marker. The interstate was briefly closed to allow a medical helicopter to land, so that the patient in the ambulance could be transported by helicopter, said Corporal Cal Robertson with Mississippi Highway Patrol. The patient was transferred from the ambulance to the helicopter.

When traffic came to a stop, an F-150 pick-up truck rear-ended a semi truck, said Robertson. The pick-up truck driver, a Pearl River County resident, was pronounced at the scene of the accident. The semi-truck driver was uninjured and there were no passengers in either vehicle.

The accident is under investigation by MHP. Identification of the deceased is pending notification of next of kin.

William Leonard Beacht

Bobby Tierce

Stennis Space Center announces senior leadership changes

