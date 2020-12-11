expand
Ad Spot

December 11, 2020

Highland Community Hospital Administrator Bryan Maxie updated the Board of Supervisors on COVID-19 in Pearl River County during their regular Board meeting Monday. He urged people to wear face masks and limit holiday gatherings.

Pearl River County added to mask mandate

By Cathy Cook

Published 7:00 am Friday, December 11, 2020

This week, Gov. Tate Reeves added more counties in the state to his most recent mask mandate, including Pearl River County, bringing the total to 61.

The updated mandate goes into effect Dec. 11 and remains in effect until Jan. 15.

Executive Order No. 1536 requires face coverings inside businesses, schools, buildings or other indoor spaces open to the public when it is not possible to maintain six feet of social distancing. There are 12 exceptions to the mandate outlined in the executive order, including for communicating with the hearing impaired, giving a speech to an audience and while engaging in fitness activities.

Reeves also updated other COVID-19 requirements by repealing Executive Order 1525 and replacing it with Executive Order 1535.

Mississippi reported 2,283 new COVID-19 cases and 42 deaths on Dec. 9, bringing the state total to 172,955 cases and 4,083 deaths. There have been 1,871 COVID-19 cases reported in Pearl River County and 73 deaths. Of those cases, 128 were reported in long term care facilities, resulting in 25 of the county’s COVID-19 deaths.

Across the state 136,627 people are presumed recovered from COVID-19.
As of Nov. 25, Pearl River County had a test positivity rate of 7.2 percent, making it a ‘yellow’ county. For the week of Nov. 22 to Nov. 28, there were 83 COVID-19 cases via community transmission and four via a long term care facility outbreak in Pearl River County.

COVID-19 cases in Mississippi by age group are: 3,600 cases and one death in ages 0-4; 17,676 cases and one death in ages 5-17; 22,293 cases and 12 deaths in 18-24 year olds; 38,453 cases and 77 deaths in the 25-39 age group; 25,584 cases and 165 deaths in 40-49 year olds; 35,398 cases and 730 deaths in the 50-64 age group; 28,346 cases and 3,094 deaths in people 65 and older.

There have been 59,492 COVID-19 cases and 1,719 deaths among white Mississippians. Black Mississippians account for 49,394 COVID-19 cases and 1,547 deaths.

There was one new COVID-19 outbreak reported at the Pearl River Central High School and one reported at the Pearl River Central Middle School for the week of Nov. 30 to Dec. 4. Five schools in the county, Poplarville High School, Picayune Memorial High School, Pearl River Central High School, Pearl River Central Middle School and Pearl River Central Elementary School, reported new student cases that week. Pearl River Central Elementary, Pearl River Central High School, Pearl River Central Middle School and Poplarville Upper Elementary all reported new staff cases that week.

The week of Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, Picayune Memorial High School had 34 students quarantined, Pearl River Central Middle School had 38 students quarantined, Pearl River Central High School had 52 students quarantined and Pearl River Central Elementary School had 52 students quarantined.

More News

Arrest reports collected from the Picayune Police Department Dec. 8, 2020

Teacher recognized, student performs for Picayune School District Board of Trustees

Pearl River hires former Ole Miss QB to lead offense

Humphrey Coliseum Capacity Update

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Education

Teacher recognized, student performs for Picayune School District Board of Trustees

News

Pearl River County added to mask mandate

Art & Entertainment

Photo Gallery: Poplarville Christmas Parade

News

Navy adds to Tech Bridge network

News

Picayune Council discusses tax abatement policies

News

E-911 dispatch consolidation delayed due to COVID-19 cases

News

Carl “Rocky” Duckworth, Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week

Education

Public schools see decline in enrollment

News

FCC awards Mississippi $495 million for broadband expansion

News

City of Picayune notifies residents of drinking water standard violation

News

Board of Supervisors hear COVID-19 update, adopt new COVID policy for employees

Breaking News

Poplarville falls to Louisville in hard fought state championship game

News

Sales tax collection continues to climb for local cities

News

Highland staff fighting to keep spirits up, preparing for vaccine

News

Tips to avoid fires in cold weather

News

Many Christmas themed events set for this weekend

Education

PRCC receives $201,800 childcare grant

News

Football championship could send Pearl River County fans to a ‘hotbed’ of COVID

News

City to disband election commission

Breaking News

Suspect in domestic assault turns self in, booked on upgraded charge, second suspect arrested

News

Senior center reopens doors to public

News

Council accepts second round of funding for more parking

News

Aldermen choose new school board member

News

Suspect in shooting on Rosa Street turns himself in