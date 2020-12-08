expand
December 9, 2020

Lee

Patricia “Pat” Darlene Roberts Lee

By Staff Report

Published 5:34 pm Tuesday, December 8, 2020

December 8, 2020

Patricia “Pat” Darlene Roberts Lee passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the age of 83 at her home surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her husband, David Leland Lee Sr.; 3 grandchildren, Mindi Marie (Jeremy) Glidewell, Randa Kay (Bo) Craig, Renee Kameron Lee; 3 great-grandchildren, Raegan Lee (Brody) Fazende, Rainey Darlene Smith, Hayes Michael Craig; one great-great-grandchild, Asher Layne Fazende; 4 sisters, Christine, Carol, Colleen, and Joyce; 3 brothers, Tom, Skip and Denny.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernice Seal and Dale Roberts; her two sons, David “Chip” Leland Lee Jr. and Michael “Mike” John Lee, DVM.
A native of Rock Island, Illinois, she moved to Mississippi at the age of 10. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Private Graveside Services for Patricia Darlene Lee, age 83, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Picayune, MS will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at New Palestine Cemetery.
Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Bradley S. Aumann will officiate at the service.

Obituary, register book and driving directions can be found on the internet page, www.mcdonaldfh.com.

