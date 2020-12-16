expand
December 16, 2020

Ole Miss Upgraded to Third Seed in Raleigh Region

TEMPE, Ariz. – In lieu of Stanford’s self-removal from the ITA National Indoor Championships, Ole Miss has been upgraded from the fourth seed in the Raleigh, North Carolina, Region to the third seed. The Rebels will compete first against Tennessee, the new second seed in the region, on Friday, Jan. 22.

 

Alabama was selected as an alternate to compete in the Championships, replacing Stanford’s spot within the Raleigh Region. The Crimson Tide were awarded the fourth seed in Raleigh. If Ole Miss advances past Tennessee, the Rebels would take-on the winner of first-seeded NC State and SEC West foe Alabama.

 

There are now three SEC teams competing in Raleigh as a result of Alabama’s placement within the region. Only two regions in the Championships will feature three or more teams from a single conference, as the Los Angeles region contains three Pac-12 squads.

 

The 2021 ITA National Indoor Team Championships will consist of 28 total teams. The top seven seeds will host individual pods of four team regions. The seven advancing seeds from each region will compete in the Division I Men’s National Team Indoor Championship (Feb. 12-14) at the University of Illinois (Atkins Tennis Center) in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois.

 

ITA National Indoor Championships Full Draw (Updated Dec. 14):

 

Los Angeles, Calif.

1. #1 USC

2. #18 UCF

3. #19 UCLA

4. #34 California

 

Chapel Hill, N.C.

1. #2 North Carolina

2. #21 Duke

3. #22, South Carolina

4. #28 Northwestern

 

Austin, Texas

1. #3 Texas

2. #9 Florida

3. #16 Oklahoma State

4. #38 Arizona

 

Ann Arbor, Mich.

1. #4 Michigan

2. #11 Texas A&M

2. #25 Pepperdine

4. #27 Baylor

 

Columbus, Ohio

1. #5 Ohio State

2. #23 Iowa

3. #24 Texas Tech

4. #33 Virgina

 

Raleigh, N.C.

1. #6 NC State

2. #14 Tennessee

3. #15 Ole Miss

4. #26 Alabama

 

