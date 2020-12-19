expand
December 19, 2020

Ole Miss’ Moore, Yeboah End Ole Miss Careers

By Special to the Item

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss’ Elijah Moore and Kenny Yeboah have elected to forgo the remaining games of their Rebel football careers in order to begin preparation for the 2021 NFL Draft, it was announced Thursday.
“While we’re disappointed that Elijah and Kenny won’t be joining us at LSU and our bowl game, we are excited about their future at the next level and how they will represent Ole Miss in the NFL,” head coach Lane Kiffin said. “We appreciate them helping launch this program to a championship level, and we wish them the very best in their growth as both players and men.”

Moore, a semifinalist for Biletnikoff Award, currently leads the country in receptions (86) and ranks No. 2 in receiving yards (1,193). He ranks No. 14 nationally with eight receiving touchdowns and No. 11 in all-purpose yards (158.3 ypg). No other SEC receiver had ever tallied as many receiving yards through the first eight games of a season.

Moore’s 1,193 receiving yards this season ranks No. 3 on Ole Miss’ single season record books, just 127 yards shy of A.J. Brown’s 1,320 yards in 2018. He will also conclude the 2020 season just 13 catches short of Laquon Treadwell’s career mark of 202 receptions.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native recorded 10 or more receptions in seven of the eight games this season. He became the first receiver in Ole Miss history to accomplish that feat in four straight contests earlier this season.

In the Ole Miss career season record book, Elijah Moore finishes tied for third in receptions (189), No. 4 in receiving yardage (2,441) and No. 6 in receiving touchdowns (16). Moore is the only Rebel in school history to surpass the 200-yard receiving mark three times in a career, all of which came in 2020 for the junior.

Yeboah has hauled in 27 catches for 524 yards and six touchdowns in his lone season at Ole Miss after transferring in from Temple. Yeboah’s receiving yards and six receiving TDs rank fifth and sixth respectively amongst FBS tight ends. He finishes just two touchdowns shy of matching Evan Engram (2016) and Burney Veazey (1972) for the most TD receptions in a single season by an Ole Miss tight end.

The Allentown, Pennsylvania, native is one of only tight ends nationally to tally three or more catches this season greater than 50 yards. Yeboah’s best performance of the season came against No. 2 Alabama when he hauled in seven catches for 181 yards and two touchdowns. It was the most receiving yards ever by a Rebel tight end.

