Ole Miss’ Corral Named to Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2020

FORT WORTH, Texas – Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral was one of 35 quarterbacks named to the Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2020, the Davey O’Brien Foundation announced Tuesday.

The Davey O’Brien Award is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback and is the nation’s oldest and most prestigious national QB award. Sixteen semifinalists will be named on Dec. 7 based on voting from the Davey O’Brien National Selection Committee as well as the first round of the Davey O’Brien Fan Vote, which will run through Sunday, Dec. 6.

Corral currently ranks top 10 nationally in passing yards (2,744), passing TDs (24), completion percentage (.729), completions per game (23.3), passing efficiency (187.3) and points responsible for per game (20.8).

The Ventura, California, native has posted six 300-yard games of the season, the third-best single-season effort in school history. Corral, who has earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors three times this season, set a school record with 513 passing yards earlier this year.

Corral native is fifth on Ole Miss’ single-season list with 24 passing TDs, while sitting sixth on the career charts with 32 scoring passes. Corral is 10th all-time in career passing yards at Ole Miss with 4,335 yards.

The Davey O’Brien Class of 2020 consists of players from all 10 FBS conferences as well as football independents. The Atlantic Coast Conference has the most honorees with seven, followed by the Southeastern Conference and American Athletic Conference with five. The list is made up of 13 seniors, nine juniors, nine sophomores and four freshmen.

