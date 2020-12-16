expand
December 16, 2020

Ole Miss Baseball to Host 2021 Ladies Forum

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Wednesday, December 16, 2020

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss baseball program will host the fifth-annual Ladies Forum on Jan. 30, 2021.

The Magnolia Rental Ole Miss Ladies Baseball Forum is a one-day camp held for women who are interested in learning the ins and outs of the Rebel baseball program and baseball in general. The day starts with check-in at the Olivia and Archie Manning Athletics Performance Center from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. From there, participants will spend the day with Rebel coaches, Ole Miss players and Diamond Girls.

Ladies Forum attendees will also receive a T-shirt, an individual picture, lanyard with name tag in addition to a number of other giveaways. The event will take place at both the Manning Center and the Ole Miss Baseball Performance Center.

During the event, attendees will be able to watch the Rebel baseball team scrimmage from the Diamond Club.

Registration and information can be found at the Ole Miss Baseball Camps website or by contacting assistant coach Chris Cleary at cmcleary@olemiss.edu or 662-915-6643. Sign up before Jan. 1 using the promo code OMBSBLF21 for $25 off registration. Registration ends Jan. 28.

