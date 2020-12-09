expand
December 9, 2020

Ole Miss at Texas A&M Football Game Postponed

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Wednesday, December 9, 2020

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Ole Miss at Texas A&M football game on Dec. 12 has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Ole Miss football program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

 

The opportunity to reschedule the game will be contingent on any cancellation of games currently scheduled for Dec. 19 due to COVID-19, otherwise the game will not be played and would be declared a no-contest.

 

In addition, Ole Miss’ suspension of team activities has been extended until at least Friday. The 10-day suspension is in the best interest of student-athlete and staff safety and comes in consultation with the MSDH.

 

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.

 

Get all the latest information on the team by following @olemissfb on Twitter and Instagram and OleMissFootball on Facebook. General athletic news can also be found at OleMissSports on Twitter and Facebook and OleMissAthletics on Instagram.

