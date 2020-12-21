expand
Ad Spot

December 21, 2020

Ole Miss Accepts Invitation to Outback Bowl

By Special to the Item

Published 9:32 am Monday, December 21, 2020

OXFORD, Miss. – For the first time since 2015, Ole Miss is going bowling.

The Rebels have accepted an invitation to play in the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, and will face Indiana (6-1) out of the Big Ten Conference. The game is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 2 at 11:30 a.m. CT and will air on ABC.

“We are excited and honored to be back in the postseason and making our first appearance in the Outback Bowl,” said Keith Carter, Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics. “Congratulations to our players, coaches and staff on earning an invitation to one of the marquee bowls.

“There is a strong Ole Miss alumni base in Florida, and this trip offers a great opportunity to join the Rebel family in the Sunshine State. It also provides a chance to compete in one of the most fertile recruiting grounds in the country.”

“Taking this team back to a bowl game is a good first step in our progression toward building a championship program,” said Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. “We look forward to representing our university on this national stage against a top-10 opponent in Indiana. The Outback Bowl is a premier postseason destination, and I’m excited for our players to experience this trip.

“Tampa is a special place for our family. My parents spent many years there, and I attended a number of games in the Big Sombrero when I was younger. It will be great to be back in the Bay.”

Ole Miss will appear in a bowl for the 37th time in program history. The Rebels’ all-time bowl record stands at 23-13, excluding the 2013 BBVA Compass Bowl victory that was vacated due to NCAA ruling. The Rebels are second in the NCAA in bowl win percentage at .639, trailing only USC’s mark of .642. Elsewhere in the bowl record book, Ole Miss is 16th nationally in bowl wins and 25th in bowl appearances.

The Rebels last went bowling at the end of the 2015 season, when they turned in a 48-20 win over Oklahoma State in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day. Ole Miss will play in a Jan. 2 bowl for the seventh time in program history and will make its first-ever Outback Bowl appearance. The Rebels are 5-1 in Jan. 2 bowl games and have won their last three contests on that date.

The Rebels will take on a current Big Ten opponent for the third time in their bowl history. Ole Miss fell 35-3 to Michigan in the 1991 Gator Bowl and beat Nebraska—then part of the Big 12 Conference—27-23 in the 2002 Independence Bowl. This will be the first-ever meeting between Ole Miss and Indiana on the football field.

Due to capacity restrictions, Ole Miss Athletics will not have any tickets available for sale. Fans can purchase tickets for the Outback Bowl here.  Tickets start at $80.

Get all the latest information on the team by following @olemissfb on Twitter and Instagram and OleMissFootball on Facebook. General athletic news can also be found at OleMissSports on Twitter and Facebook and OleMissAthletics on Instagram.

More News

Women’s Basketball vs. Jacksonville State Canceled

Ole Miss Accepts Invitation to Outback Bowl

MSU Secures 11th Straight Bowl Bid; Faces Tulsa In Armed Forces Bowl

Bulldogs Best Central Arkansas To Conclude Non-Conference Slate

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Picayune School Board chooses new Worker’s Compensation coverage policy

News

Local giving away bikes today

Education

SBE approves ACT WorkKeys as measure of career readiness

News

Highway 11 widening project lane transition postponed

News

Creel will not seek reelection

News

Audit reveals wide-ranging misspending at Department of Corrections

News

Unemployment in October jumped slightly in Pearl River County from September to October

News

Water meter reading error leads to $1,000 adjustment in water meter account for Poplarville resident

News

Bicyclist killed in collision on Highway 90

News

Picayune officer struck while managing construction traffic

Education

Widespread problems uncovered in Holmes County School District audit

News

Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week, Dorthee Harvey

Education

Cases for Chromebooks approved by Poplarville School Board

News

City Hall lobby in Poplarville to remain closed to public

News

Mayor Ed Pinero honored, announces he will not seek reelection

News

Grant funding will help healthcare workers access mental health services

Breaking News

Pearl River County resident dies in two vehicle collision

Business

Stennis Space Center announces senior leadership changes

Education

USM assistant professor collaborates on new CDC tool that promotes physical activity

Education

MSU will delay start of classes from Jan. 6 until Jan. 11

News

PRCSD Chromebook distribution discussed at Board meeting

News

Local celebrates 104th birthday

News

Rotary Club of Picayune donates food to families

News

Manna Ministry starting Family Advocacy Program to help families