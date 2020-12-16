expand
Ad Spot

December 16, 2020

Dorthee Harvey, a teacher at Picayune School District was chosen as this week's Nissan Teacher of the Week. Photo by Jonathan Mitchell.

Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week, Dorthee Harvey

By Jonathan Mitchell

Published 9:28 am Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Dorthee Harvey has been named Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week.

 

Dorthee is a third grade English, language arts and science teacher at Picayune South Side Upper Elementary.

 

She has been a teacher for three years and all three years have been spent at Picayune South Side Upper Elementary.

 

Her favorite part of being a teacher is interacting and cultivating positive relationships with her students.

 

Of all the lessons she provides in her class, the most important things she wants her students to take away are confidence, kindness, a sense of responsibility and a love for learning.

 

A unique thing community members may not know about her is that she can relate to children of all ages because of her life experiences.

 

“I have the ability to relate, connect and reach my students. This allows me to show them they are capable of accomplishing great things.”

More News

Bicyclist killed in collision on Highway 90

Picayune officer struck while managing construction traffic

Arrie Sibley Godwin, Jr.

Widespread problems uncovered in Holmes County School District audit

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Bicyclist killed in collision on Highway 90

News

Picayune officer struck while managing construction traffic

Education

Widespread problems uncovered in Holmes County School District audit

News

Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week, Dorthee Harvey

Education

Cases for Chromebooks approved by Poplarville School Board

News

City Hall lobby in Poplarville to remain closed to public

News

Mayor Ed Pinero honored, announces he will not seek reelection

News

Grant funding will help healthcare workers access mental health services

Breaking News

Pearl River County resident dies in two vehicle collision

Business

Stennis Space Center announces senior leadership changes

Education

USM assistant professor collaborates on new CDC tool that promotes physical activity

Education

MSU will delay start of classes from Jan. 6 until Jan. 11

News

PRCSD Chromebook distribution discussed at Board meeting

News

Local celebrates 104th birthday

News

Rotary Club of Picayune donates food to families

News

Manna Ministry starting Family Advocacy Program to help families

News

MBI conducts undercover human trafficking operation in Pearl

News

Carriere man sentenced for causing $587,000 in losses

Education

Drop in kindergarteners, jump in homeschoolers drive enrollment decline

Education

Teacher recognized, student performs for Picayune School District Board of Trustees

News

Pearl River County added to mask mandate

Art & Entertainment

Photo Gallery: Poplarville Christmas Parade

News

Navy adds to Tech Bridge network

News

Picayune Council discusses tax abatement policies