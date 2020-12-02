expand
December 2, 2020

National title on the line Saturday

By Special to the Item

Published 2:17 pm Wednesday, December 2, 2020

ERKINSTON — When Mississippi Gulf Coast and Northwest Mississippi meet Saturday, it won’t be just the MACCC Championship on the line.

As participants in the only NJCAA conference playing this fall, the Bulldogs (5-0) and Rangers (5-0) will also be battling for the National Community College Football Championship.

The rest of the NJCAA will be playing football in the spring. MACCC teams have won seven of the last nine titles.

Gulf Coast will be playing for its sixth national championship. The Bulldogs are defending NJCAA champs, and the school also won in 1948, 1971, 1984 and 2007.

