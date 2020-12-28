MDOT to redirect traffic on U.S. Highway 11 starting Jan. 4

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will realign traffic on U.S. Highway 11 through a construction project in Picayune on Monday, January 4.

The traffic shift is part of an ongoing $15 million highway reconstruction project from Cayten Street to Lakeshore Drive through Picayune.

Starting Monday crews will shift their construction zone from the east side of the roadway to the west side. This will require traffic to shift from the west side of the roadway to the east side. This will allow crews to begin work on the west side.

The Picayune Police Department will assist with the transition. During the transition, motorists should exercise caution and follow directions given by traffic control personnel.

This project has been divided into two phases. The first phase includes the widening of U.S. 11 into four lanes. The contractor is Barriere Construction Company, LLC, of Franklin, LA, and work is expected to be completed fall of 2022.

The second phase will include the construction of a new bridge over the East Hobolochitto Creek and is currently scheduled for construction beginning in 2023.

The entire project is estimated to be completed in 2025.

Motorists are reminded to be on high alert for roadside workers. Learn how to navigate a highway work zone safely, as well as other safe driving tips at GoMDOT.com/drivesmartms.

Stay updated with live travel information at MDOTtraffic.com or download the MDOT Traffic mobile app.