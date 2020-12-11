expand
December 12, 2020

MBI conducts undercover human trafficking operation in Pearl

By Special to the Item

Published 5:00 pm Friday, December 11, 2020

JACKSON, MS — On Thursday, December 3, 2020, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation conducted an undercover human trafficking operation in Pearl which resulted in the arrests of 5 individuals who were charged with procuring sexual servitude of a minor and exploitation of a child.

“The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is committed to apprehending sex traffickers and sex buyers while helping our most vulnerable,” said Lieutenant Colonel Lee Morrison, Director of MBI. “The dedicated Human Trafficking Unit of MBI continues to plan and execute operations aimed at identifying and separating human trafficking victims, both adults and minors, from their perpetrators.”

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Office of Homeland Security, Clinton Police Department, Columbia Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Newton County Constable’s Office and the Oxford Police Department also assisted in the operation and arrests of the following individuals:
­

— Michael Starks, 50, was charged with Procuring Sexual Servitude of a Minor and Exploitation of a Minor.

— Kentaveus Woodard, 21, was charged with Procuring Sexual Servitude of a Minor and Exploitation of a Minor.

— Aramis Clerk, 28, was charged with Procuring Sexual Servitude of a Minor and Exploitation of a Minor.

— Samual Page, 25, was charged with Procuring Sexual Servitude of a Minor and Exploitation of a Minor.

— Arthur Jackson, 30, was charged with Procuring Sexual Servitude of a Minor and Exploitation of a Minor.

If you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

