expand
Ad Spot

December 19, 2020

Acker

Martha Jane Acker

By Staff Report

Published 6:30 pm Friday, December 18, 2020

December 13, 2020

Funeral service will be held Tuesday Dec. 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. in New Palestine Cemetery, walk through viewing will be from 10 a.m. until noon at Baylous Funeral Home, for Martha Jane Acker, age 89, of Picayune, MS, who died Dec. 13, 2020 in Highland Community Hospital.

Rev. Robert Pittiman will officiate at the service. A native of Cybus, MS, she was a CNA at Crosby Memorial Hospital and Picayune Convalescent Home. She was a member of Weems Chapel United Methodist Church. She worked in various activities; sung in the choir, President of the Senior Choirs, served as a spiritual life leader in the Methodist MCG., represented the United Methodist Women Conference, Communion Stewardess, Eastern Star, attended Bible Study and Sunday School.

Survivors include: five sons, Sherman Lloyd Acker Jr., of Arlington, VA, Ray Anthony (Christine) Acker of Long Beach, MS, Lindsey Rene’ (Rebecca) Acker of Hattiesburg, MS, Corey (Tricee) Acker of Picayune, MS, Sean Acker of Atlanta, GA; one daughter, Paulette McGlothin, of Jackson, MS; 14 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; one sister, Evelyn Parker Walker of Ypsilanti, MS; daughter-in-law Mary Acker. A special thanks to her caregivers Sandra Johnson, Jackie Bogan and Africa Simmons.

Preceded in death by her husband, Sherman Acker Sr.; parents, Lenzy C. and Princess Parker; siblings L.C. Parker, A.C. Parker, her twin brother, Autry James Parker, Edward Lee Parker; daughter-in-law, Ada Acker and son-in-law, Leo McGlothin.

Baylous Funeral Home is in charge of arrangement.

More News

Picayune School Board chooses new Worker’s Compensation coverage policy

Sydney Carter Signs With Mississippi State

Local giving away bikes today

Poplarville softball done with practices for the semester

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Picayune School Board chooses new Worker’s Compensation coverage policy

News

Local giving away bikes today

Education

SBE approves ACT WorkKeys as measure of career readiness

News

Highway 11 widening project lane transition postponed

News

Creel will not seek reelection

News

Audit reveals wide-ranging misspending at Department of Corrections

News

Unemployment in October jumped slightly in Pearl River County from September to October

News

Water meter reading error leads to $1,000 adjustment in water meter account for Poplarville resident

News

Bicyclist killed in collision on Highway 90

News

Picayune officer struck while managing construction traffic

Education

Widespread problems uncovered in Holmes County School District audit

News

Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week, Dorthee Harvey

Education

Cases for Chromebooks approved by Poplarville School Board

News

City Hall lobby in Poplarville to remain closed to public

News

Mayor Ed Pinero honored, announces he will not seek reelection

News

Grant funding will help healthcare workers access mental health services

Breaking News

Pearl River County resident dies in two vehicle collision

Business

Stennis Space Center announces senior leadership changes

Education

USM assistant professor collaborates on new CDC tool that promotes physical activity

Education

MSU will delay start of classes from Jan. 6 until Jan. 11

News

PRCSD Chromebook distribution discussed at Board meeting

News

Local celebrates 104th birthday

News

Rotary Club of Picayune donates food to families

News

Manna Ministry starting Family Advocacy Program to help families