December 10, 2020

Magee

Maria Antionette Magee

By Staff Report

Published 2:23 pm Thursday, December 10, 2020

December 5, 2020

Heaven has gained a new angel.

Graveside services will be held Friday, December 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at New Palestine Cemetery for Maria Antionette Magee, of Gulfport, MS, a native of Picayune, MS.  A Walk-Thru Visitation will be held Friday, December 11, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Brown’s Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Louis Thomas will officiate. Due to COVID-19, mask and social distancing will be observed.

Maria was born March 9, 1980 to Michael Billups and the late Dorothy Magee.

On Saturday, December 5, 2020, Maria Antionette, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, departed this life at age 40, to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at Gulfport Memorial Hospital embraced by loving and devoted family.

A beautiful soul will never be forgotten.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.

Maria Antionette Magee

