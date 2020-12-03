Many Christmas themed events set for this weekend

This weekend and early next week will be a busy time for those who like to engage in festive activities.

Christmas on the Rails and Shop by Candlelight

On Friday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. downtown Picayune will feature festively decorated shops, free food and drinks and free toy train, stage coach and hay rides.

Shop by Candlelight is an annual event held in downtown Picayune that began in 2004. Christmas on the Rails was added in 2011. The event is held by the city of Picayune and Picayune Main Street.

“It’s essential for our downtown businesses because that’s where they make a lot of sales during Christmas,” said Picayune Main Street Director Reba Beebe.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at 6 p.m. There will be carolers and live music near the intersection of Main Street and Canal Street beginning at 6 p.m. The entertainment includes local singers, a bagpipe player, carolers and the Picayune On Stage Quartet. There will also be musical and dance performances on East Canal, West Canal and at the Amtrak station throughout the evening.

The toy train, hay rides, stage coach and trolley car will pick up and drop off riders at the Intermodal and Tourist Center on Highway 11.

It is recommended that attendees wear face masks and anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or had symptoms in the last 14 days is asked to stay home. Attendees are asked to bring their own hand sanitizer.

Christmas Parades

The Poplarville Area Chamber of Commerce will be holding its annual Christmas parade on Friday at 5 p.m. beginning on Poplarville’s Main Street.

The Civic Woman’s Club of Picayune Christmas parade is set for 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, beginning at Crosby Commons. Attendees are encouraged to spread out along the parade route to help with social distancing.

Kiwanis Breakfast Fundraiser

The annual Kiwanis of Picayune Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser will be 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Friday at 210 West Canal. The fundraiser is $5 per person and breakfasts are available for dine in, delivery or pickup.

Breakfast with Santa

The ninth annual Breakfast with Santa will be Saturday, Dec. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Nissan of Picayune, located at 239 Frontage Rd. The event features free breakfast and helps collect toy donations for Toys for Tots.

Attendees must wear a face mask and RSVP by calling 601-889-5465, ext. 465

Toy Drop

The inaugural Christmas Toy Drop will deliver gifts to children throughout the community on Dec. 24. Toys are being collected until Dec. 20.

The event is being sponsored by First Step Learning Lab and SK2 Party Pals. For more information contact 601-347-1246.