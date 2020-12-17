expand
Ad Spot

December 17, 2020

Madison Scott Named SEC Freshman of the Week

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Thursday, December 17, 2020

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss women’s basketball forward Madison Scott has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.

 

Scott – an ESPN five-star addition to Ole Miss from Indian Head, Maryland – shot 66.7 percent from the field while averaging 15.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals across two large wins for the Rebels vs. Alcorn State (104-48) and Mississippi Valley State (86-46). She poured in a career-high 17 points against the Devilettes on Dec. 12 while also nabbing eight rebounds, her third game this season with at least seven boards. Scott leads all Rebels in rebounding at her season average of 7.0 per game, and is tied for the SEC freshman lead in rebounding this season.

 

Ole Miss returns to action this evening when it hosts Jackson State (1-3) at The Pavilion, with tipoff set for 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

 

Follow the Rebels on Twitter at @OleMissWBB, Facebook at Ole Miss WBB and on Instagram at Ole MissWBB. You can also follow head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin on Twitter at @YolettMcCuin

More News

Albert A. Gaston, III

Audit reveals wide-ranging misspending at Department of Corrections

Alkeisha Monetta Jenkins-Walton

Poplarville athletics dealing with uncertainty of COVID-19

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Audit reveals wide-ranging misspending at Department of Corrections

News

Unemployment in October jumped slightly in Pearl River County from September to October

News

Water meter reading error leads to $1,000 adjustment in water meter account for Poplarville resident

News

Bicyclist killed in collision on Highway 90

News

Picayune officer struck while managing construction traffic

Education

Widespread problems uncovered in Holmes County School District audit

News

Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week, Dorthee Harvey

Education

Cases for Chromebooks approved by Poplarville School Board

News

City Hall lobby in Poplarville to remain closed to public

News

Mayor Ed Pinero honored, announces he will not seek reelection

News

Grant funding will help healthcare workers access mental health services

Breaking News

Pearl River County resident dies in two vehicle collision

Business

Stennis Space Center announces senior leadership changes

Education

USM assistant professor collaborates on new CDC tool that promotes physical activity

Education

MSU will delay start of classes from Jan. 6 until Jan. 11

News

PRCSD Chromebook distribution discussed at Board meeting

News

Local celebrates 104th birthday

News

Rotary Club of Picayune donates food to families

News

Manna Ministry starting Family Advocacy Program to help families

News

MBI conducts undercover human trafficking operation in Pearl

News

Carriere man sentenced for causing $587,000 in losses

Education

Drop in kindergarteners, jump in homeschoolers drive enrollment decline

Education

Teacher recognized, student performs for Picayune School District Board of Trustees

News

Pearl River County added to mask mandate