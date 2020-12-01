Funeral service will be held Saturday December 5, 2020 at 1 p.m., walk through viewing will be held 8 a.m. until noon at Baylous Funeral Home, for Lula B. Jones Brown, age 65, of Hammond, LA. A native of Picayune, MS, she loved her family and grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Herbert Brown Jr., of Hammond, LA; 1 daughter, Consulla Felder of Hammond, LA; 1 son, Jeremy Brown of Hammond, LA.; 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 3 step-children; step-mother Audrey Haralson; 9 brothers, Clarence Jones Jr., Arthur Jones, Willie Jones, Albert Jones, C.W. Jones, Ellis Haralson, Patrick Haralson, Darrick Haralson, Carlos Haralson; 6 sisters, Mattie M. Ross, Carrie McNair, Carolyn Woodson, Rewa Haralson, Leola Haralson, Charlene Haralson.

Preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Lula Ella Jones, Ellis Haralson Sr.; siblings Barbara Ellis and Rose Lee.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.