December 19, 2020

Local giving away bikes today

By Cathy Cook

Published 7:00 am Saturday, December 19, 2020

One Pearl River County farmer will be giving away 60 bicycles Saturday, after spending the past year collecting them.

Timmy Stockstill has purchased new and refurbished bikes in all sizes to give away before Christmas.

The bikes will be available starting Saturday at 10 a.m. at Discount Sales in Henleyfield.

The collection of bikes includes some tricycles, bikes with training wheels and some mountain bikes.

“My family means the world to me and I want to help other families that have been unfortunate with all of this stuff that’s going on and people have been out of work and it’s just something that I thought I needed to do,” said Stockstill.

Stockstill is a local farmer and saved his money so that he could purchase bikes throughout the year.

“It’s free. There’s no gimmicks, no donations taken, no nothing. You come get until they’re gone and if I can find some after they’re gone, I will do my best before Christmas to accommodate needy families. There’s no donations taken, no nothing. I don’t want any donation offers of any kind.”

On New Year’s Eve, Stockstill will also be giving away food at the Discount Sales from noon until the food is gone. He’s ordered 150 pounds of cabbage and 100 pounds of black-eyed peas, along with canned candied yams and chopped ham to give away.

Although Stockstill never rode a bicycle growing up — he was more often on horseback — he is excited to see what kind of response the project gets.

“If it goes over, then I’m going to see how many kids and adults that I have that were interested in this project that I’ve done and I’m going to start buying brand new bicycles every week first of the year.”

