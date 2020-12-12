expand
Ad Spot

December 13, 2020

Local celebrates 104th birthday

By Cathy Cook

Published 7:00 am Saturday, December 12, 2020

One Carriere woman celebrated 104 years of life on this earth Wednesday with a drive-thru birthday party.

Connie Sierra’s family and friends did not want her to turn 104 without some sort of celebration, but due to concerns from COVID-19 they were forced to get creative and hold an outdoor celebration where friends and family could stop by and wish her well.

“I think I’ve never in my life thought I’d live to be 104, but thank God,” said Sierra. “I feel beautiful. I’ll tell you, I’ve just had a good life. Four beautiful children that really care for me and I have grandchildren and great-grandchildren. I have a wonderful life. I’m enjoying it and I plan on living another year.”

Born in 1916, Sierra was raised in Chalmette, La. and moved to Pearl River County after Hurricane Katrina when she was 91. She quickly found new church groups and card groups to join, said Sierra’s youngest daughter 74-year-old Sundra Cruthirds.

“She’s amazing,” said Cruthirds. “She went to culinary school and became a mentor for the prisoners at Jackson barrack. She was in catering. She got a cosmetology license, and she used to do hair.”

There were 280 people at Sierra’s one-hundredth birthday party, but Wednesday’s celebration was much smaller and included social distancing and face masks. Some attendees planned to stay in their cars and one of Sierra’s great-grandchildren brought a sign to wish her well from a distance.

“We all hope that we live the kind of life she’s led, as long and as fulfilling,” said Cruthirds.

Every week Sierra bakes bread for her family, and she’s still teaching recipes to her friends.

“I’ve been making bread since (I was) 12-years-old and I make bread at least once a week and I enjoy doing it. I still make my own macaroni, my own ricotta cheese. I love doing things like that, and making meatballs with my grandson,” said Sierra.

Bonnie Griffin is one of many friends who was excited to toast Sierra on her birthday, from a distance. Before the pandemic, Griffin played cards with Sierra.

“Since COVID, she calls me almost every day because she wants to start playing cards so bad,” said Griffin.

“Now she calls me, and at the age of 72, I am learning how to make a gravy. She is a true Italian and taught me how to make a true red gravy. I am so glad this lady has come across my path in life”

Sierra has four children, nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and four step-great grandchildren.

Cruthirds said her mother has always shared sage, sometimes jovial, advice with her children, such as “never hang around with old people and never talk about illness and make sure you eat lots of greens and drink wine everyday.”

More News

USM assistant professor collaborates on new CDC tool that promotes physical activity

MSU will delay start of classes from Jan. 6 until Jan. 11

PRCSD Chromebook distribution discussed at Board meeting

SEC and ESPN Reach Milestone 10-year Media Agreement for Exclusive First Tier Rights Inbox

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Education

USM assistant professor collaborates on new CDC tool that promotes physical activity

Education

MSU will delay start of classes from Jan. 6 until Jan. 11

News

PRCSD Chromebook distribution discussed at Board meeting

News

Local celebrates 104th birthday

News

Rotary Club of Picayune donates food to families

News

Manna Ministry starting Family Advocacy Program to help families

News

MBI conducts undercover human trafficking operation in Pearl

News

Carriere man sentenced for causing $587,000 in losses

Education

Drop in kindergarteners, jump in homeschoolers drive enrollment decline

Education

Teacher recognized, student performs for Picayune School District Board of Trustees

News

Pearl River County added to mask mandate

Art & Entertainment

Photo Gallery: Poplarville Christmas Parade

News

Navy adds to Tech Bridge network

News

Picayune Council discusses tax abatement policies

News

E-911 dispatch consolidation delayed due to COVID-19 cases

News

Carl “Rocky” Duckworth, Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week

Education

Public schools see decline in enrollment

News

FCC awards Mississippi $495 million for broadband expansion

News

City of Picayune notifies residents of drinking water standard violation

News

Board of Supervisors hear COVID-19 update, adopt new COVID policy for employees

Breaking News

Poplarville falls to Louisville in hard fought state championship game

News

Sales tax collection continues to climb for local cities

News

Highland staff fighting to keep spirits up, preparing for vaccine

News

Tips to avoid fires in cold weather