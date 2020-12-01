expand
December 1, 2020

Ferguson

Linda Lucille Ferguson

By Staff Report

Published 10:20 am Tuesday, December 1, 2020

January 19, 1948 – November 28, 2020

Linda Lucille Ferguson, age 72, of Byrd’s Chapel, MS, passed away on November 26, 2020, with her family by her side.  She was born January 19, 1948, to Roger and Doris (Lafleur) Fortin, of Holyoke, MA.  She was a 1966 graduate of Precious Blood High School, and attended Westfield State College.  She retired after a long and fulfilling career with the United States Postal Service.

Linda was a loving and caring person who always saw the best in everything and everybody.  She enjoyed knitting, as attested to by the many homemade blankets and scarves her family possesses! She loved the beach, and trips there with her husband, children and grandchildren were her favorite times.

Linda was preceded in death by her father, Roger J. Fortin, of Holyoke, MA. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Ralph Ferguson; two children Kristen (Matthew) Wood, of Huntsville, AL, and Shawn Ferguson (Malissa) of New Braunfels, TX; her mother, Doris Fortin, of Holyoke, MA; her brother, Roger (Mary) Fortin, of Holyoke, MA, and her sister Michele Duval of Springfield, MA; brother-in-law, Gilmer (June) Ferguson, of Byrd’s Chapel, MS. Linda was adored by her grandchildren Morgan, Dalton, Braylon, and Kellen Wood; and James, Emily, and Kate Windrow, and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial service at a later date to celebrate Mrs. Ferguson’s life.

In lieu of flowers, please extend the support Linda gave by making donations in her memory to St. Jude’s Research Hospital, or to a charity dear to you.

