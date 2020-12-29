December 25, 2020

Leslie Thomas Pullens, 62, of the Catahoula Community, passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020.

Leslie was a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church. He deeply loved and supported the youth and their respective ministries.

He served and protected the State of Mississippi as a law enforcement officer with the Mississippi Department of Transportation. He retired as a Captain with 35 years of service. He was a veteran of the Mississippi Army National Guard and a former chief with the Leetown Volunteer Fire Department.

After retirement, you could always find him hunting, fishing or playing with the babies.

To know Leslie was to love him…

Left to cherish the memories of Leslie are his wife Rebecca M. Ladner Pullens; his children, Elena Laura Ladner, Robert Leslie (Cali) Pullens; his parents, Dan and Erma Nell Pullens; three siblings, Beverly (Cedric) Lumpkin, Danny (Sally) Pullens, Melonia (Eddie Lambert); his adored nieces and nephews; and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews who affectionately knew him as “Uncle Po.”

Services will held at Mount Carmel Baptist Church (326 Mount Carmel Rd, Carriere, MS, 39426) on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Burial in Catahoula Church Cemetery (22140 Hwy 43, Kiln, MS, 39556).

Visitation from 9:30 a.m. until services, Tuesday at the church. The family humbly request that current social distancing guidelines be observed.

White Funeral Home, (601) 795-4982.