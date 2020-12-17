expand
December 17, 2020

Lebby Tabbed as Broyles Award Semifinalist

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Thursday, December 17, 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Ole Miss offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Jeff Lebby, has been named a semifinalist for the 2020 Broyles Award, the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation announced Tuesday.

The Broyles Award is an annual award given to honor the best assistant coach in college football.

In his first season as offensive coordinator at Ole Miss, Lebby has the Rebel offense putting up video game-like numbers. The Rebels rank in the top 10 in FBS in five offensive categories: total offense (563.0), passing offense (356.5), completion percentage (.730), team passing efficiency (188.6) and passing yards per completion (14.9).

Ole Miss also ranks top three in the SEC in rushing offense (206.5), scoring offense (39.8), first downs (224) and fumbles lost (3). The Rebels are on pace to break single season school records in total offense per game, passing yards per game and average yards per play (7.0).

Junior wide receiver Elijah Moore is a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff and Maxwell Award, while quarterback Matt Corral is one of 17 semifinalists for the Davey O’Brien Award.

Moore leads the country in receptions (86) and ranks No. 2 nationally in receiving yards (1,193) and. He has more yards through the first eight games of the season than any receiver in SEC history. He ranks No. 14 in the FBS with eight receiving touchdowns and No. 11 in all-purpose yards (158.3 ypg).

Under Lebby’s guidance, Corral has thrown for 2,744 yards and 24 touchdowns on the season. He has also rushed for 311 yards and three TDs this year. Corral currently ranks top 10 nationally in passing yards (2,744), passing TDs (24), completion percentage (.729), passing efficiency (187.3) and points responsible for per game (20.8).

Broyles Award Semifinalists
Steve Sarkisian – Alabama
Jeff Grimes – BYU
Marcus Freeman – Cincinnati
Chad Staggs – Coastal Carolina
Brian Johnson – Florida
Kane Wommack – Indiana
Phil Parker – Iowa
Tom Manning – Iowa State
Rhett Lashlee – Miami
Phil Longo – North Carolina
Mike Hankwitz – Northwestern
Clark Lea – Notre Dame
Brian Hartline – Ohio State
Jeff Lebby – Ole Miss
Mike Elko – Texas A&M

