Julia Ruth Sauls Polk
November 24, 2020
Julia Ruth Sauls Polk, 83, of Poplarville, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
Mrs. Polk was born August 16, 1937 in Tylertown, Mississippi, a daughter of Charlie Wood Sauls and Rubye Lee Andrews Sauls. She was a graduate of Pearl River Community College; a member of First Baptist Church, Poplarville; and the former of the Sears & Roebuck Store and Quaint Collections, both in Poplarville.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Jerry Polk; one son, Jerry Randall Polk; one son-in-law, Stanley Cartee; and one sister, Jo Evelyn Forbes.
Family members include her daughter, Debbie Cartee; two brothers, Charles Sauls, Ottis Ray Sauls; four grandchildren, Allison (Terry) Hall, Cory Polk, Justin (Ronni) Wells, Whitney Shea Polk; twelve great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens (154 Garrett and McGill Drive, Poplarville, MS, 39470) on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
