Humphrey Coliseum Capacity Update

STARKVILLE – Due to the Governor’s most recent Executive Order, capacity at Humphrey Coliseum has been reduced to 10 percent of available seating until January 15, 2021, Mississippi State announced Thursday.

Mississippi State’s Ticket Office will contact season ticket holders via email with additional details and updates once they are finalized. Mississippi State Athletics appreciates the patience and understanding of its season ticket holders and fans as we continue to work through these fluid times.

All fans will be required to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth during all times except when actively eating or drinking while inside Humphrey Coliseum.

The Governor’s Executive Order is focused on the recommended health and safety protocols put in place by health officials from the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to protect the well-being of all student-athletes, fans and staff.

