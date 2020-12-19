expand
Ad Spot

December 19, 2020

Eight former EMCC Lions ink with four-year schools on Wednesday’s national signing day

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Saturday, December 19, 2020

SCOOBA — Eight former East Mississippi Community College football players signed with four-year universities during Wednesday’s first day of the NCAA’s early signing period.

Highlighted by four former EMCC players signing with Southeastern Conference schools on Wednesday, the Lions have now had 49 players overall continue their college football careers with SEC programs during Coach Buddy Stephens’ 13-year EMCC head coaching tenure.

This year, EMCC had linebacker DeShawn Page (Knoxville, TN) and offensive lineman Nick Jones (Byhalia) both sign with Mississippi State, while defensive lineman Jamond Gordon (Meridian) inked with the Ole Miss Rebels.  The EMCC Lions have now had a total of 15 football players head to Ole Miss since 2008 and 13 others play for the Bulldogs.

EMCC’s other SEC signee this season was defensive back Khyree Jackson, who transferred to East Mississippi from Fort Scott (Kansas) Community College before signing with the Alabama Crimson Tide on Wednesday.

Also staying in-state is former EMCC and Yazoo County High School defensive lineman Tredarius Carr, who was part of Coach Deion Sanders’ initial Jackson State recruiting class.

Leaving the Magnolia State to continue their college football playing careers are defensive back Kel Williams (Starkville) and offensive lineman Ethan Anderson (St. Martin), who signed with Northwestern State (La.) and UVA Wise, respectively.

In addition, former NJCAA All-American defensive lineman Everitt Cunningham signed with Southern Miss this week as a graduate transfer after spending the past two seasons at the University of Memphis.  The West Point native was a defensive standout on EMCC’s 2018 NJCAA National Championship team.

EAST MISSISSIPPI COMMUNITY COLLEGE’S 2020 EARLY SIGNEES TO FOUR-YEAR UNIVERSITIES 

ETHAN ANDERSON, OL, 6-0, 290, Ocean Springs, MS/St. Martin HS – UVA Wise

TREDARIUS CARR, DL, 6-2, 280, Bentonia, MS/Yazoo County HS – Jackson State

EVERITT CUNNINGHAM, DL, 6-3, 245, West Point, MS/West Point HS – Southern Miss (graduate transfer from Memphis)

JAMOND GORDON, DL, 6-4, 270, Meridian, MS/Meridian HS – Ole Miss

KHYREE JACKSON, DB, 6-3, 195, Clinton, MD/Wise HS/Fort Scott [KS] CC – Alabama

NICK JONES, OL, 6-3, 275, Byhalia, MS/Byhalia HS – Mississippi State

DESHAWN PAGE, LB, 6-2, 225, Knoxville, TN/Fulton HS – Mississippi State

KEL WILLIAMS, DB, 5-10, 180, Starkville, MS/Starkville HS – Northwestern State (LA)

More News

Picayune School Board chooses new Worker’s Compensation coverage policy

Sydney Carter Signs With Mississippi State

Local giving away bikes today

Poplarville softball done with practices for the semester

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Picayune School Board chooses new Worker’s Compensation coverage policy

News

Local giving away bikes today

Education

SBE approves ACT WorkKeys as measure of career readiness

News

Highway 11 widening project lane transition postponed

News

Creel will not seek reelection

News

Audit reveals wide-ranging misspending at Department of Corrections

News

Unemployment in October jumped slightly in Pearl River County from September to October

News

Water meter reading error leads to $1,000 adjustment in water meter account for Poplarville resident

News

Bicyclist killed in collision on Highway 90

News

Picayune officer struck while managing construction traffic

Education

Widespread problems uncovered in Holmes County School District audit

News

Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week, Dorthee Harvey

Education

Cases for Chromebooks approved by Poplarville School Board

News

City Hall lobby in Poplarville to remain closed to public

News

Mayor Ed Pinero honored, announces he will not seek reelection

News

Grant funding will help healthcare workers access mental health services

Breaking News

Pearl River County resident dies in two vehicle collision

Business

Stennis Space Center announces senior leadership changes

Education

USM assistant professor collaborates on new CDC tool that promotes physical activity

Education

MSU will delay start of classes from Jan. 6 until Jan. 11

News

PRCSD Chromebook distribution discussed at Board meeting

News

Local celebrates 104th birthday

News

Rotary Club of Picayune donates food to families

News

Manna Ministry starting Family Advocacy Program to help families