Eight former EMCC Lions ink with four-year schools on Wednesday’s national signing day

SCOOBA — Eight former East Mississippi Community College football players signed with four-year universities during Wednesday’s first day of the NCAA’s early signing period.

Highlighted by four former EMCC players signing with Southeastern Conference schools on Wednesday, the Lions have now had 49 players overall continue their college football careers with SEC programs during Coach Buddy Stephens’ 13-year EMCC head coaching tenure.

This year, EMCC had linebacker DeShawn Page (Knoxville, TN) and offensive lineman Nick Jones (Byhalia) both sign with Mississippi State, while defensive lineman Jamond Gordon (Meridian) inked with the Ole Miss Rebels. The EMCC Lions have now had a total of 15 football players head to Ole Miss since 2008 and 13 others play for the Bulldogs.

EMCC’s other SEC signee this season was defensive back Khyree Jackson, who transferred to East Mississippi from Fort Scott (Kansas) Community College before signing with the Alabama Crimson Tide on Wednesday.

Also staying in-state is former EMCC and Yazoo County High School defensive lineman Tredarius Carr, who was part of Coach Deion Sanders’ initial Jackson State recruiting class.

Leaving the Magnolia State to continue their college football playing careers are defensive back Kel Williams (Starkville) and offensive lineman Ethan Anderson (St. Martin), who signed with Northwestern State (La.) and UVA Wise, respectively.

In addition, former NJCAA All-American defensive lineman Everitt Cunningham signed with Southern Miss this week as a graduate transfer after spending the past two seasons at the University of Memphis. The West Point native was a defensive standout on EMCC’s 2018 NJCAA National Championship team.

EAST MISSISSIPPI COMMUNITY COLLEGE’S 2020 EARLY SIGNEES TO FOUR-YEAR UNIVERSITIES

ETHAN ANDERSON, OL, 6-0, 290, Ocean Springs, MS/St. Martin HS – UVA Wise

TREDARIUS CARR, DL, 6-2, 280, Bentonia, MS/Yazoo County HS – Jackson State

EVERITT CUNNINGHAM, DL, 6-3, 245, West Point, MS/West Point HS – Southern Miss (graduate transfer from Memphis)

JAMOND GORDON, DL, 6-4, 270, Meridian, MS/Meridian HS – Ole Miss

KHYREE JACKSON, DB, 6-3, 195, Clinton, MD/Wise HS/Fort Scott [KS] CC – Alabama

NICK JONES, OL, 6-3, 275, Byhalia, MS/Byhalia HS – Mississippi State

DESHAWN PAGE, LB, 6-2, 225, Knoxville, TN/Fulton HS – Mississippi State

KEL WILLIAMS, DB, 5-10, 180, Starkville, MS/Starkville HS – Northwestern State (LA)