COVID-19 case count from MSDH

Within Pearl River County as of Dec. 29, there have been 2,536 cases of COVID-19, with 80 deaths attributed to the virus, since the start of the pandemic in spring of this year.

Those totals include 147 cases in long term care facilities, 30 of those cases involved deaths.

Statewide, there have been 146,932 reported cases of the virus, with 66,123 cases listed as probable for a total of 213,055. Of those numbers, 3,804 deaths were attributed to COVID-19, and 943 deaths were listed as probable for a total of 4,747.

The estimated population of the state as of 2019 is 2.9 million.

Cases by age range are as listed; 4,438 in the up to 4-years-old group with one death, 21,926 cases in the 5-17 age group with one death; 26,345 cases in the 18-24 age group with 12 deaths, 47,271 cases in the 25 to 39 age group with 89 deaths; 31,887 cases in the 40 to 49 age group with 183 deaths, 44,121 case in the 50-64 age group with 826 deaths and 35,290 cases in the 65 and older age group with 3,632 deaths.

Nationwide since Jan. 21, 2020, 19.2 million cases have been reported, of which 334,029 deaths were attributed as of Dec. 29, 2020.