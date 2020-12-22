expand
December 22, 2020

City elections seeking candidates

By Staff Report

Published 3:15 pm Tuesday, December 22, 2020

With the announcement that mayors in both municipalities within Pearl River County will not seek reelection, the public may have more options in the upcoming election to fill those seats.

Qualifying dates start on Jan. 1, and run through Feb. 6. However city offices will likely be closed on New Year’s Day.

The primary election for all city offices will take place on April 6, with a runoff, if needed, taking place on April 27.

A general election will be held on June 8, and winners of those elections will take office on July 1, 2021.

In order to be able to qualify to run for public office, the candidate must have lived within the city limits for at least two years prior to the election date, and live in the district or precinct in which they wish to serve if that position requires it.

Potential candidates must not have been convicted of a crime such as bribery, perjury or other crime that could lead to imprisonment in a penitentiary, according to Miss. Code 23-15-300.

That person must not have also been convicted of a felony in a federal court after Dec. 8, 1992.

Candidates can qualify at their respective City Clerk’s office.

This up coming election will be for all city offices, including those of the City Council and mayor in Picayune and Board of Aldermen and mayor in Poplarville. 

Councilors are voted in by their respective precinct within the city of Picayune while the Mayor serves at large.

All positions within the city of Poplarville are at large.

