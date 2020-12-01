expand
December 1, 2020

Bonner

Christian Cardell Bonner

By Staff Report

Published 10:15 am Tuesday, December 1, 2020

November 23, 2020

Graveside funeral services for Christian Cardell Bonner, 33, of Picayune, who passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 in Picayune will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at New Palestine Cemetery South. Rev. Robert Landor will officiate at the service. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 9-11 a.m. at Baylous Funeral Home.

Christian was born July 21, 1987 to Agnes Bonner of Picayune and Robert Rollins of Dallas, TX. He attended Picayune Memorial High School. He was baptized at Pilgrim Bound Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. C. D. McSwain. Christian worked as a team leader/supervisor for Tulane Dining Services. He was also a member of the Screen Actors Guild and recently appeared in two episodes of NCIS: New Orleans as a Background Actor.

He was preceded in death by: his grandparents, Rudis J. Bonner of Picayune, Willie J. Bonner of Heidelberg and James and Christine Rollins of Picayune; great-grandparents, Maude and Louis J. Bonner of Heidelberg; aunts, Stephanie Jones and Lisa Lawson both of Picayune; and great-aunt, Onetia Gaddis of Picayune..

He is survived by: his mother, Agnes Bonner of Picayune; father, Robert (Sharon) Rollins of Dallas, TX; sister, Lisa Bonner of Picayune; brother, Nicholas Batiste of Picayune; step-sister, Sharmetrice Jackson of Dallas, TX; step-brother, Jasmin Harden, Sr. of Dallas, TX; aunts, Dr. Pamela (Alan) Thomas of Picayune, Deanna (Dennis) Jones-Brown of Louisville, KY., and Titianna (Eliot) McGrew of Picayune; uncle, Alane Lawson of New Orleans, LA; nephews, Jaevion Mason, Jaycen Mason, Jordyn Bonner and Demarcus Barnes; nieces, Kaisley Fletcher and Kamryn Batiste; his best friends, Clinton Givens of New Orleans, LA, Asia Greer of Atlanta, GA and Amanda Burkett of Picayune; and a host of cousins, classmates, other relatives and friends.

Christian will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Baylous Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Due to COVID-19, face mask and social distancing requirements will be observed during both services.

