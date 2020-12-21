expand
Ad Spot

December 21, 2020

Bulldogs Best Central Arkansas To Conclude Non-Conference Slate

By Special to the Item

Published 9:31 am Monday, December 21, 2020

STARKVILLE – Jessika Carter had a career night scoring and recorded her third double-double of the year to lift Mississippi State to a 72-49 victory against Central Arkansas at Humphrey Coliseum on Sunday.

Carter ended the game with a personal-best 29 points on 12-of-16 shooting, 15 rebounds, three blocks and two steals in just 22 minutes of action. She played a key role in Mississippi State (5-1) dominating the paint with 40 points compared to just eight points down low from Central Arkansas (2-6). On the glass, the Bulldogs held a 45-36 advantage.

“It just shows how dangerous that we can be,” head coach Nikki McCray-Penson said about the junior forward. “She was able to score on the inside. It’s great when you have a player who can really dominate the inside for us. I like to play inside-out basketball. It’s really good to see her playing well going into SEC play.”

State had a strong defensive performance, holding the Sugar Bears to 23-percent shooting, the lowest percentage by an opponent this season. MSU allowed just five assists while forcing 18 turnovers and recorded eight blocks and seven steals in the contest.

Offensively, the Bulldogs assisted on 20 of their 26 baskets and shot 43 percent from the field. Sidney Cooks finished with nine points, four rebounds and three assists, while Madison Hayes added eight points, eight boards, four assists and one block.

Starkville, Miss., native Jalisa Outlaw led the way for Central Arkansas, finishing with 19 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. She was 14-of-15 from the charity stripe for the game. As a team, the Sugar Bears shot 22-of-24 (91.7 percent) from the free throw line, accounting for nearly half of the team’s points in the matchup.

Despite a tough shooting start, Mississippi State used a 17-3 run to take a 22-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Bulldogs’ defense forced eight turnovers in the period, which led to seven points for MSU.

State’s defense was lights out in the second stanza, holding the Sugar Bears without a basket the entire quarter and forcing seven more turnovers. The Bulldogs allowed just two points to be scored during the final 6:35 of the period and entered halftime with a commanding 41-14 advantage.

Carter dominated the first half with 15 points and nine rebounds, while seven other Bulldogs found the scoring column. Defensively, State held Central Arkansas to just 3-of-23 shooting from the floor and forced 14 turnovers to go along with four steals and three blocks.

UCA wouldn’t go away quietly, finding their way to the charity stripe 10 times during the third quarter. The Sugar Bears were perfect from the line, which helped them cut the lead to 56-32 going into the final frame. Carter carried the Bulldogs with eight points on 3-of-3 shooting and six boards in the stanza. She posted six points in the fourth quarter to cap her career night and lead the Bulldogs to the victory.

Up next, Mississippi State begins conference with a road matchup at Georgia on Sunday, Dec. 31, for a 6 p.m. tip. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+ and streamed on the MSU Radio Network.

For more information on the Bulldogs, follow MSU women’s basketball on Twitter, like them on Facebook and join them on Instagram by searching for “HailStateWBK.”

More News

Ole Miss Accepts Invitation to Outback Bowl

MSU Secures 11th Straight Bowl Bid; Faces Tulsa In Armed Forces Bowl

Bulldogs Best Central Arkansas To Conclude Non-Conference Slate

Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Returns Home to Host Jacksonville State

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Picayune School Board chooses new Worker’s Compensation coverage policy

News

Local giving away bikes today

Education

SBE approves ACT WorkKeys as measure of career readiness

News

Highway 11 widening project lane transition postponed

News

Creel will not seek reelection

News

Audit reveals wide-ranging misspending at Department of Corrections

News

Unemployment in October jumped slightly in Pearl River County from September to October

News

Water meter reading error leads to $1,000 adjustment in water meter account for Poplarville resident

News

Bicyclist killed in collision on Highway 90

News

Picayune officer struck while managing construction traffic

Education

Widespread problems uncovered in Holmes County School District audit

News

Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week, Dorthee Harvey

Education

Cases for Chromebooks approved by Poplarville School Board

News

City Hall lobby in Poplarville to remain closed to public

News

Mayor Ed Pinero honored, announces he will not seek reelection

News

Grant funding will help healthcare workers access mental health services

Breaking News

Pearl River County resident dies in two vehicle collision

Business

Stennis Space Center announces senior leadership changes

Education

USM assistant professor collaborates on new CDC tool that promotes physical activity

Education

MSU will delay start of classes from Jan. 6 until Jan. 11

News

PRCSD Chromebook distribution discussed at Board meeting

News

Local celebrates 104th birthday

News

Rotary Club of Picayune donates food to families

News

Manna Ministry starting Family Advocacy Program to help families