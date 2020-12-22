Bridgeway Apartments celebrate Christmas

Santa Claus paid a visit to Bridgeway Apartments Friday night. Instead of a sleigh, he arrived in style on a bright red fire engine.

Bridgeway Apartments is home to 24 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Like the rest of the community, residents at Bridgeway have missed out on many things this year due to COVID-19.

“We’re just trying to give them something to look forward to,” said Supervisor Anne Madaris.

The residents had a socially distanced Christmas party. They entered the room in small numbers to get a plate of food to go, a gift bag and take a picture with Santa.

“There’s my old buddy,” resident Paul Davenport exclaimed when Santa walked into the room, before standing to take a photo with him.

Residents have been resilient throughout the pandemic, said Madaris.

“They hate the masks, but they’ve done really good at wearing them. I’m proud of them,” she said.

Resident Bret Mitchell said it would be nice if they didn’t have to wear the face masks. He’s looking forward to next year, when he can hopefully travel to Disneyworld with family. The trip was supposed to take place this year, but, like so much travel, was postponed due to the pandemic.

Volunteer Bryan Cassagne said he loves getting to volunteer at Bridgeway and is grateful the firefighters were willing to help out.

“These guys love the fire department, so getting them to play a role meant a lot,” said Cassagne.

Many of the residents will spend Christmas with family members, while some will have Christmas dinner with fellow residents, said job trainer Pete Perbes.