expand
Ad Spot

December 22, 2020

Bridgeway Apartments celebrate Christmas

By Cathy Cook

Published 7:00 am Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Santa Claus paid a visit to Bridgeway Apartments Friday night. Instead of a sleigh, he arrived in style on a bright red fire engine.

Bridgeway Apartments is home to 24 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Like the rest of the community, residents at Bridgeway have missed out on many things this year due to COVID-19.

“We’re just trying to give them something to look forward to,” said Supervisor Anne Madaris.

The residents had a socially distanced Christmas party. They entered the room in small numbers to get a plate of food to go, a gift bag and take a picture with Santa.

“There’s my old buddy,” resident Paul Davenport exclaimed when Santa walked into the room, before standing to take a photo with him.

Residents have been resilient throughout the pandemic, said Madaris.

“They hate the masks, but they’ve done really good at wearing them. I’m proud of them,” she said.

Resident Bret Mitchell said it would be nice if they didn’t have to wear the face masks. He’s looking forward to next year, when he can hopefully travel to Disneyworld with family. The trip was supposed to take place this year, but, like so much travel, was postponed due to the pandemic.

Volunteer Bryan Cassagne said he loves getting to volunteer at Bridgeway and is grateful the firefighters were willing to help out.

“These guys love the fire department, so getting them to play a role meant a lot,” said Cassagne.

Many of the residents will spend Christmas with family members, while some will have Christmas dinner with fellow residents, said job trainer Pete Perbes.

More News

City elections seeking candidates

Ole Miss Returns Home to Host UT Martin Tuesday

Mississippi State Baseball Tabbed Top 10 in Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s Preseason Rankings

MSU Men’s Hoops Batters Mississippi Valley State, 87-48

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

City elections seeking candidates

News

Pearl River County reaches 77 COVID-19 deaths

News

Bridgeway Apartments celebrate Christmas

Education

Mother-daughter duo graduate from CCMA program

News

Picayune School Board chooses new Worker’s Compensation coverage policy

News

Local giving away bikes today

Education

SBE approves ACT WorkKeys as measure of career readiness

News

Highway 11 widening project lane transition postponed

News

Creel will not seek reelection

News

Audit reveals wide-ranging misspending at Department of Corrections

News

Unemployment in October jumped slightly in Pearl River County from September to October

News

Water meter reading error leads to $1,000 adjustment in water meter account for Poplarville resident

News

Bicyclist killed in collision on Highway 90

News

Picayune officer struck while managing construction traffic

Education

Widespread problems uncovered in Holmes County School District audit

News

Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week, Dorthee Harvey

Education

Cases for Chromebooks approved by Poplarville School Board

News

City Hall lobby in Poplarville to remain closed to public

News

Mayor Ed Pinero honored, announces he will not seek reelection

News

Grant funding will help healthcare workers access mental health services

Breaking News

Pearl River County resident dies in two vehicle collision

Business

Stennis Space Center announces senior leadership changes

Education

USM assistant professor collaborates on new CDC tool that promotes physical activity

Education

MSU will delay start of classes from Jan. 6 until Jan. 11