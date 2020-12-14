expand
Ad Spot

December 14, 2020

Tierce

Bobby Tierce

By Staff Report

Published 4:19 pm Monday, December 14, 2020

December 12, 2020

Bobby Tierce, age 84, of Carriere, Mississippi passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020 at his residence.

Bobby was a member of First United Methodist Church and a Master Mason. He loved fishing, working in his garden and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Elizabeth Tierce of Carriere, Mississippi; three daughters: Robin Seymour (Edward) of Carriere, Mississippi, Patsy Cassell (Nolen) of Carriere, Mississippi, and Michelle Jones of Carriere, Mississippi; eight grandchildren: Courtney Tierce, Blair Seymour, Sarah Seymour, Trey Seymour, Colin Jones, June Rose Jones, Tava Zoe’ Cassell, and James Cassell; and four great-grandchildren: Ayden Jones, Canton Jones, Jensen Seymour, and Noah Seymour.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Malven and Dewey Lee Tierce; a son-in-law, Warren Jones III; two brothers, Hervey Tierce and Ray Tierce; two sisters, Linda Tierce; and June Rose Tierce.

A graveside service will be held at Carriere Cemetery, Friday, December 18, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Jarod Saucedo officiating. A visitation will be held prior from 1:30 p.m.–2:00 p.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, www.picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.

More News

William Leonard Beacht

Pearl River County resident dies in two vehicle collision

Bobby Tierce

Stennis Space Center announces senior leadership changes

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Breaking News

Pearl River County resident dies in two vehicle collision

Business

Stennis Space Center announces senior leadership changes

Education

USM assistant professor collaborates on new CDC tool that promotes physical activity

Education

MSU will delay start of classes from Jan. 6 until Jan. 11

News

PRCSD Chromebook distribution discussed at Board meeting

News

Local celebrates 104th birthday

News

Rotary Club of Picayune donates food to families

News

Manna Ministry starting Family Advocacy Program to help families

News

MBI conducts undercover human trafficking operation in Pearl

News

Carriere man sentenced for causing $587,000 in losses

Education

Drop in kindergarteners, jump in homeschoolers drive enrollment decline

Education

Teacher recognized, student performs for Picayune School District Board of Trustees

News

Pearl River County added to mask mandate

Art & Entertainment

Photo Gallery: Poplarville Christmas Parade

News

Navy adds to Tech Bridge network

News

Picayune Council discusses tax abatement policies

News

E-911 dispatch consolidation delayed due to COVID-19 cases

News

Carl “Rocky” Duckworth, Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week

Education

Public schools see decline in enrollment

News

FCC awards Mississippi $495 million for broadband expansion

News

City of Picayune notifies residents of drinking water standard violation

News

Board of Supervisors hear COVID-19 update, adopt new COVID policy for employees

Breaking News

Poplarville falls to Louisville in hard fought state championship game

News

Sales tax collection continues to climb for local cities