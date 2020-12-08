Bettie Delores (Griffin) Jones, 71, departed this life on November 20, 2020, suddenly and unexpectedly, at home, after longstanding illness. Bettie was born on June 21, 1949, in Picayune, Mississippi. She graduated from George Washington Carver High School, in Picayune and from 1967 through 1971 attended Jackson State University, in Jackson Mississippi. Before moving to Mansfield and undertaking her lengthy career (35 plus years) in employment and training, she worked at NASA and Head Start.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Griffin; grandparents and adoptive parents, Mattie and Chester Griffin; brothers and sisters, E. C., Richard, Shirley and Ann Griffin who taught in the Mansfield City Schools for 35 years;; nephew, Larry C. Griffin, III, ‘Poncho,’ and son, Talbert S. Jones, III.

Bettie is survived by her husband and companion of 43 years, Talbert, son Kyle (Stephanie O.) and granddaughters Kayla and Alese in Richmond, Virginia; sister Rosie Lee Nicholson (Los Angeles, CA); brothers James (Carol) Avery and Larry Griffin (Picayune) and a host of other family members.

There will be a virtual funeral service; Please join us as we celebrate the life of Bettie Jones by Internet access using ZOOM. Date: Saturday December 19, 2020. Time: 11:30 a.m. (EST); 10:30 a.m. (CST); 9:30 a.m. (MST); 8:30 (PST). Zoom in live fellowship will commence, immediately after. Titled: Celebrating The Life of Bettie Jones. Meeting ID: 884 9971 7777. Passcode: 558434.

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88499717777?pwd=QUJiNk1Ia1NlMlMybmt6Zm45MEpaUT09

You may also join the funeral service by calling in based on your location/time zone: +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston), +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose), +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma), +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago), +1 929 436 2866 US (New York), +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington). Virtual obituary, photo tribute, and an opportunity to send condolences available with Marlan J. Gary Funeral Home at the following webpage: https://www.thechapelofpeace.com/bettie-delores-griffin-jones/