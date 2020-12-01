expand
December 1, 2020

Grantham

Barbara Pearson Grantham

By Staff Report

Published 10:32 am Tuesday, December 1, 2020

November 29, 2020

A Celebration of Life for Barbara Pearson Grantham, age 84, of Picayune, MS, who passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, Sunday, November 29, 2020, will be held Friday, December 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Resurrection Life Worship Center, with Graveside Services following at New Palestine Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, December 4, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Resurrection Life Worship Center.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Allen Hickman and Rev. Dan Finley will officiate the service.

For more than 62 years Barbara demonstrated her love and devotion for her husband and family. She served Picayune for 32 years as an elementary grade school teacher, not only teaching and guiding, but also nurturing, influencing and impacting hundreds of young minds. She continued serving her fellow teachers as the President of the Retired Education Personnel of Pearl River County. Her leadership and service in numerous local churches for most of her 84 years on this earth will echo throughout eternity. Well done good and faithful servant. Enter into the joy of the Lord.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Narvel Pearson, Sr. and Rena Dell Watkins Pearson; and her brothers, Winston Narvel Pearson, Jr. and Carl Wayne Pearson.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted husband of 62 years, Charles Edward Grantham, Sr.; her children, Kathy Grantham, Vicki Malley, Charles “Chuck” (Patty) Grantham, Jr., and Daniel “Danny” (Dee Dee) Grantham; 6 grandchildren, Robert (Megan) Grantham, Charlie Olivia (Nate Horton) Grantham, Olivia Grace Grantham, Lachee’ (Thomas) Fairchild, Haley Dishman, and Trey Dishman; 7 great-grandchildren, Sebastian, Autumn, Bailey, Madison, Madelyn, Amelia, and Emma.

Obituary, register dook, and driving directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.

Jerry Dean Combest

Mike Lee "Match Stem" McDowell

Lula B. Jones Brown

Debra Gail Johnson

