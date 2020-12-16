December 14, 2020

Graveside funeral services for Arrie Sibley Godwin, Jr., age 69, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Monday, December 14, 2020, will be held Thursday, December 17, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at New Palestine Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 17, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at New Palestine Cemetery.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Dr. Tony Lambert and Rev. Seth Stanley will officiate the service.

A native of Fairhope, AL, he was a public school teacher and a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Picayune.

He always stood out in the crowd, and was a natural story-teller. Everywhere he went, he was always prepared to spread encouragement and share his easy-going nature with those around him. In his 35 years in the classroom, he enriched his community and became a part of thousands of individual narratives. Beyond the subjects listed in the curriculum, he taught his students kindness and love as a way of life. Above his classroom door, he posted a sign encouraging everyone to “Have a kind and forgiving heart.”

As a husband, father, grandfather and son-in-law, Arrie was the rock of his family and someone who could always be relied on. Right up until the moment of his passing, he was engaged in an act of service of love. Arrie had an incredible gift for making people feel important and cared for. He couldn’t go anywhere in town without meeting someone who wanted to come over to talk or just give him a hug. As a husband, he stood side-by-side with the love of his life, Pam; as a father to Matt, he ensured that his son knew he was loved and that he was proud of him; as a grandfather to Sawyer and Spencer, he was larger than life and a constant generator of laughs and hugs; as a son-in-law to “Bogan,” he has been a constant companion.

Arrie was preceded in death by his parents, Arrie Sibley Godwin, Sr. and Quincie Hicks Sanders.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife, Pamela Smith Godwin; his son, Arrie Matthew Godwin; his grandsons, Sawyer Reid Godwin and Spencer Matthew Godwin; and his father-in-law, Kenneth “Bogan” Smith.

Obituary, register book and driving directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the SPCA, 1700 Palestine Road, Picayune, MS 39466, in memory of Arrie Godwin.