December 2, 2020

Arrest Reports collected from the Picayune Police Department on Dec. 1, 2020

By Staff Report

Published 9:21 am Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Anthony Lawrence Anselmo Jr., 54, 1801 Highway 11 S Lot 18, Picayune; arrested Nov. 22, for failure to appear and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Nicholas Earl Autry, 27, 207 Richardson Ozona Rd., Picayune; arrested Dec. 1, for two holds[ for an out of state agency, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and switched license tag.

Griffin Willie Batiste IV, 19, 122 Entrekin Rd.; arrested Nov. 26, for possession of marijuana.

Sandra Kaye Bounds, 58, 2002 Washington St., Bay St. Louis, Miss; arrested Nov. 24, for possession of paraphernalia.

Gary Alan Browder, 31, 4 Linda Lane; arrested Nov. 21, for failure to appear.

Colby Quinterrius Bryant, 26, 702 Laird St.; arrested Nov. 25, for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute with a firearm, trafficking in controlled substances and required lighting equipment.

Shaquille O’Neal Causey, 29, 1315 7th Ave.; arrested Nov. 24, for failure to appear.

Kristerfer Jamal Christmas, 32, 115 S. Columbia St.; arrested Nov. 25, for stalking and malicious mischief vandalism.

Jacob Lee Cross, 42, 6148 W. Forest St., Bay St. Louis, Miss.; arrested Nov. 24, for disorderly conduct failure to comply and resisting arrest by fighting.

Jeffrey Michael Deeks, 32, 1019 Telly Rd.; arrested Nov. 26, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Rumeal Jamar Foster, 31, 2301 Morris St.; arrested Nov. 24, for two counts of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Joseph Jevonn Gaston, 30, 3 Courtland Dr. Apt. 111, Hattiesburg, Miss.; arrested Nov. 30 for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and required lighting equipment.

Larry Gene Gonzales III, 30, 2118 Crestwood Dr.; arrested Nov. 25, for felony malicious mischief vandalism.

Anthony Deayone Guy, 47, 2004 James Thompson St.; arrested Nov. 24, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and a hold for the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Derek Paul Jarrell, 39, 11 Fritz Whitfield Rd.; arrested Nov. 30, for possession of paraphernalia and two counts of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Nathan Lane Kennedy, 36, 212 North Green Ave.; arrested Nov. 25, for shoplifting.

Miles Fabrizio Lee, 40, 1135 Camp Nancy Rd., Apollo, Miss.; arrested Nov. 22, for two counts of simple assault by threat and two counts of exhibit a weapon with three or more persons.

Jeffrey Alexender Merida, 22, 505 Mitchell St.; arrested Nov. 24, for trespass less than larceny.

Imul Tiu Miguel, 30, 20 Telly Rd. 107; arrested Nov. 30, for no driver’s license and careless driving.

Calvin Eugene Orwig IV, 23, 201 Katherine Parkway, Mandeville, La.; arrested Nov. 30, for possession of marijuana.

Derrick Fitzgerald Patrick, 21, 1627 Rosa St.; arrested Nov. 24, for simple assault domestic violence.

Bria Charnae Peters, 26, 609 Boler St.; arrested Nov. 25, for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute with a firearm, possession of stolen property and no turn signal.

Alex Osha Robinson, 45, 9147 Sellers Place; arrested Nov. 24, for simple assault domestic violence.

Shannon Wilson Spell, 40, 700 Glenwood St.; arrested Nov. 24, for simple assault domestic violence.

Jose Angel Talavera, 32, 15 Rubio Loop; arrested Nov. 22, for felony possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear.

Daniel Wayne Tate, 38, 1525 Magnolia St., Slidell, La.; arrested Nov. 30, for disorderly conduct failure to comply with officer, resisting arrest by fighting and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Gary Lamont Travis II, 22, 502 Martin Luther King Dr., Poplarville; arrested Nov. 24, for willful trespassing.

Montrell Letra Turner II, 20, 125 E. T Poole Rd.; arrested Nov. 18, for attempt to commit an offense.

Sl Ricardo Waller-Adams, 22, 110 Magnolia St.; arrested Nov. 24, for possession of marijuana.

Horatio Eugene Walton, 22, 1624 Nixon St.; arrested Nov. 30 for aggravated assault manifest extreme indifference to life and attempt to commit an offense.

James Anthony Walton, 40, 1223 Kingsway Dr. 45; arrested Nov. 24, for possession of marijuana, open beer, disorderly conduct failure to comply and required lighting equipment.

Justin Caleb Wilkinson, 34, 200 Driftwood Dr., Carriere; arrested Nov. 20, for burglary of a commercial building.

