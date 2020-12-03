Arrest reports collected from the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department on Dec. 3, 2020
Jeremy Scott Grubbs, 42, 1036 Sandhill Rd., Wesson, Miss.; arrested Nov. 15, for controlled substance violation and possession of paraphernalia.
Gina Marie Diehl, 62, 111 E. W. Lakeshore Dr., Carriere; arrested Nov. 21, for DUI.
India Lanay Harris, 35, 6043 N. Jones St., Bay St. Louis; arrested Nov. 21, for DUI refused test.
Duran Morall Pichon, 41, 45 Darby Rd., Carriere; arrested Nov. 23, for controlled substance violation and possession of paraphernalia.
Nichole Louise O’Neal, 41, 45 Darby Rd., Carriere; arrested Nov. 23, for controlled substance violation and possession of paraphernalia.
Jacob Ryan Strickland, 18, 13 Sage Lane, Carriere; arrested Nov. 26, for DUI.
Rahkim Bell, 22, 1622 N. Villard St., New Orleans, La.; arrested Nov. 26, for controlled substance violation.
Phillip Tims, 63, 204 Jesse Wells Rd., Poplarville; arrested Nov. 28, for DUI refused test.
Patrick Shawn McCawley, 49, 1514 Section Line Rd.; arrested Nov. 29, for disorderly conduct failure to comply.
Rodney Robert Ryals, 19, 1519 Goodyear Blvd.; arrested Nov. 29, for contempt of court.
John Tims Red, 61, 28 Margies Lane, Poplarville; arrested Nov. 29, for felony murder.