expand
Ad Spot

December 12, 2020

Arrest reports collected from the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department on Dec. 11-2020

By Staff Report

Published 2:52 pm Friday, December 11, 2020

James Allen Howard, 55, 7421 Highway 11, Lumberton; arrested Nov. 4, for grand larceny.

Jacob Edward Kisela, 22, 310 Country Club Dr.; arrested Nov. 27, for DUI.

Noah James Watts, 23, 35 Watts Rd.; arrested Nov. 27, for DUI.

Christopher Derek Wright, 47, 4119 B Highway 43 N.; arrested Nov. 28, for DUI.

Justin William Humphries, 29, 26 Sugarcreek Rd.; arrested Nov. 28, for disturbing the peace.

Dalton Jaymes Jordan, 19, 136 Eloise St.; arrested Dec. 4, for obstructing public street, two controlled substance violations and probation violation.

Cmosio Curry, 25, 112 Caroline St.; arrested Dec. 4, for failure comply and resisting arrest by fleeing.

Torri Ratcliff, 19, 136 Eloise St.; arrested Dec. 4, for failure to comply and resisting arrest by fleeing.

Zachary Tomas Taylor, 22, 387 Peters Rd., Poplarville; arrested Dec. 4, for probation violation and DUI.

Anthony Ryan Mitchell, 38, 204 S. Gray Ave.; arrested Dec. 6, for three contempt of court warrants.

Kelly Renee Scott, 43, 172 Homer Ladner Rd., Poplarville; arrested Dec. 7, for two contempt of court warrants and foreign fugitive warrant.

John Paul Lumpkin, 48, 10130 Harvey Rd.; arrested Dec. 7, for two controlled substance violations and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Don Russell Lewis, 61, 859 Herrin Dr.; arrested Dec. 8, for failure to register as a sex offender.

 

More News

MBI conducts undercover human trafficking operation in Pearl

Carriere man sentenced for causing $587,000 in losses

Arrest reports collected from the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department on Dec. 11-2020

Drop in kindergarteners, jump in homeschoolers drive enrollment decline

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

MBI conducts undercover human trafficking operation in Pearl

News

Carriere man sentenced for causing $587,000 in losses

Education

Drop in kindergarteners, jump in homeschoolers drive enrollment decline

Education

Teacher recognized, student performs for Picayune School District Board of Trustees

News

Pearl River County added to mask mandate

Art & Entertainment

Photo Gallery: Poplarville Christmas Parade

News

Navy adds to Tech Bridge network

News

Picayune Council discusses tax abatement policies

News

E-911 dispatch consolidation delayed due to COVID-19 cases

News

Carl “Rocky” Duckworth, Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week

Education

Public schools see decline in enrollment

News

FCC awards Mississippi $495 million for broadband expansion

News

City of Picayune notifies residents of drinking water standard violation

News

Board of Supervisors hear COVID-19 update, adopt new COVID policy for employees

Breaking News

Poplarville falls to Louisville in hard fought state championship game

News

Sales tax collection continues to climb for local cities

News

Highland staff fighting to keep spirits up, preparing for vaccine

News

Tips to avoid fires in cold weather

News

Many Christmas themed events set for this weekend

Education

PRCC receives $201,800 childcare grant

News

Football championship could send Pearl River County fans to a ‘hotbed’ of COVID

News

City to disband election commission

Breaking News

Suspect in domestic assault turns self in, booked on upgraded charge, second suspect arrested

News

Senior center reopens doors to public