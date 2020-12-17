expand
December 17, 2020

Gaston

Albert A. Gaston, III

By Staff Report

Published 2:57 pm Thursday, December 17, 2020

December 11, 2020

Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death…. Psalm 23:4

Graveside services will be held Saturday, December 19, 2020 at noon at Picayune Cemetery. A Visitation Walk-thru will be held Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for Albert A. Gaston, III, 69, who transitioned on Friday, December 11, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Reverend John Guy will be the officiant.

Albert A. Gaston, III was born April 18, 1951 to Gertie R. and Albert A. Gaston, Jr. On December 11, 2020 Albert, III was called to be with God. He accepted Christ at an early age joining Pilgrim Bound Baptist Church. He served dutifully as a church member and a Sunday School Superintendent. In 2010 he joined Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend Louis Thomas, Sr.

Albert, III graduated from George Washington Carver High School in 1969. He later matriculated to Morehouse College and received a Bachelors Degree from The University of Southern Mississippi.

In 1972 Albert, III became the first Black person, employed as lineman/repairman by South Central Bell in Picayune, Mississippi. Later, he worked as an independent contractor owning his own repair business.

In 1972 Albert, III married his childhood sweetheart, Flora Dean Bridges. To that union they were blessed with four children.

Albert’s favorite pastime was repairing things. He also loved writing poetry. He was a proud member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.

Albert, III is survived by his loving wife Flora Gaston; children: Salindia Gaston, Albert Gaston, IV, Robert Gaston, Anthony Gaston, Joseph Gaston (stepson), two preceded him in death: Alex Gaston and Anissia Gaston; one brother, Joseph S. Gaston (Jeanette), one brother preceded him in death, William Nero Townsend, Sr.; three sisters: Ginevera Sims (Robert), Cathy Shipp (Irvin), Eugenia Chambless (Jesse, Sr.); one aunt, Florence Peterson; one special cousin, Adrian Peterson, and a host of other cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Due to COVID-19, mask and social distancing will be observed.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.

Albert A. Gaston, III

